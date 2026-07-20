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MV BARIMA DEATH TOLL RISES TO 10

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – The confirmed death toll from the MV Barima disaster has risen to 10 after search teams recovered eight bodies on Monday, according to the Government of Guyana.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre deployed 13 assets at first light as the operation resumed across the area where the ferry capsized.

The government initially reported that another body had been found at approximately 10:35 a.m. By 12:35 p.m., officials said eight bodies had been recovered during Monday’s operation.

Combined with the two deaths confirmed on Sunday, the latest discoveries brought the total number of bodies recovered since the disaster to 10.

The victims had not yet been publicly identified.

Authorities said relatives would participate in the formal identification process at the Charity Hospital. Names are expected to be released only after identities are confirmed and families are notified.

The MV Barima capsized late Saturday while travelling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma. Authorities initially relied on a manifest listing 116 passengers and 17 crew members, but later acknowledged that the record was inaccurate.

Only 35 of the 67 people rescued appeared on the official passenger list. The presence of unlisted passengers has prevented officials from confirming exactly how many people were aboard or how many remain unaccounted for.

The government said the operation would continue, with all available resources being used to locate and account for everyone who travelled on the ferry.

State agencies, private vessels, divers and specialised scanning equipment have been deployed, while regional and international partners have offered additional assistance.

The recovery of eight bodies within hours marked the deadliest stage of the operation so far. It also deepened the anguish for families still waiting for definitive information about relatives believed to have been aboard.

Authorities have not announced when the identification process will be completed. The government said further updates would be issued as bodies are identified and the search progresses.

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