Wednesday, December 17, 2025
REGENT STREET DEADLY EXPLOSION: FAMILY OF THE ACCUSED STAGED PROTEST, FULL DISCLOSURES MADE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

As prosecutors completed full disclosure of evidence in the deadly Regent Street gas-station bombing case, relatives of one of the accused staged a protest outside the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, calling for his release and maintaining his innocence.

The disclosure was confirmed during proceedings before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, paving the way for the matter against four of the seven accused to advance to a paper committal. Prosecutor Mandel Moore informed the court that all witness statements and forensic material have now been handed over to the defence, including long-awaited test results from India, where key items recovered from the crime scene were sent for analysis.

Outside the courthouse, family members of Johnny Boodram mounted a picket as he was escorted into the courtroom. Relatives held placards and shouted slogans, insisting that Boodram had no involvement in the bombing and should be freed.

Boodram’s sister, Vanessa Boodram, told reporters that her family believes he is innocent and is being unjustly held. Another relative, Satesh Outar, echoed those sentiments, stating that Boodram had no knowledge of or connection to the bombing.

According to the family, Boodram does not know the other accused and had no association with the alleged masterminds behind the attack. They further claimed that Krystal LaCruz, one of the co-accused, was merely a passenger he transported on the day of the incident.

With disclosure completed, the prosecution applied for the case to proceed by way of paper committal, a process in which the magistrate reviews written evidence to determine whether the accused should stand trial in the High Court.

However, defence attorney Mikhael Puran, who represents the 27-year-old Venezuelan taxi driver, requested additional time to review the newly disclosed material. The court granted the request and adjourned the matter to December 30.

The four individuals currently charged in relation to the October bombing are Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, who police allege was the mastermind; Alexander Bettancourt; Johnny Boodram; and Krystal LaCruz.

The explosion at the Mobil service station at the corner of Regent and King Streets claimed the life of a six-year-old girl and sparked nationwide outrage, renewing public debate on public safety, justice, and accountability.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
