Buxton Sage, Independence Visionary, And Guyanese Statesman, Eusi Kwayanna Dies At 101

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana has lost one of its most formidable intellectuals, principled activists, and enduring moral consciences. Sydney King, internationally revered as “Baba Eusi Kwayana”, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, at the age of 101.

Kwayana’s transition closes the final chapter on Guyana’s foundational generation of anti-colonial visionaries. From his youth in the village movements of the East Coast of Demerara to national ministerial office, political detention by British imperial forces, and co-founding the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) alongside Dr. Walter Rodney, Kwayana spent more than eight decades championing working-class solidarity, ethnic unity, and democratic accountability.

Just eighteen months prior, on April 4, 2025, the elder statesman celebrated his centennial birthday, marking a century of scholarship, literature, and political courage that helped shape the modern Guyanese nation.

From Lusignan to the Buxton Crucible: Educator and Anti-Colonial Leader

Born Sydney King on April 4, 1925, in Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, he relocated to Buxton at age seven—a historic village that became the anchor of his political consciousness and lifelong community work:

Educator at Fifteen: He entered the classroom as a teacher at just 15 years old. In 1956 , he founded County High School in Buxton, creating an independent educational institution designed to give working-class and rural children access to secondary education.

He entered the classroom as a teacher at just 15 years old. In , he founded in Buxton, creating an independent educational institution designed to give working-class and rural children access to secondary education. The 1953 PPP Government and British Detention: In the 1940s, Kwayana entered anti-colonial politics, joining Dr. Cheddi Jagan and Forbes Burnham in establishing the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) . Following the party’s historic 1953 general election victory, Kwayana was appointed Minister of Communication and Works . His ministerial tenure was abruptly halted after 133 days when the British government suspended the constitution and dispatched troops to Georgetown, resulting in Kwayana’s arrest and detention.

In the 1940s, Kwayana entered anti-colonial politics, joining Dr. Cheddi Jagan and Forbes Burnham in establishing the . Following the party’s historic 1953 general election victory, Kwayana was appointed . His ministerial tenure was abruptly halted after 133 days when the British government suspended the constitution and dispatched troops to Georgetown, resulting in Kwayana’s arrest and detention. Cultural Renaissance and ASCRIA: Throughout the 1960s, he focused on grassroots village self-reliance and African cultural reclamation, founding the African Society for Cultural Relations with Independent Africa (ASCRIA) and adopting the name Eusi Kwayana.

The Rodney Years: Co-Founding the WPA and Entering Parliament

In 1974, Kwayana joined forces with radical academics and civic leaders—most notably renowned historian Dr. Walter Rodney—to establish the Working People’s Alliance (WPA):

Cross-Racial Working-Class Unity: The WPA challenged authoritarian governance during one of the most volatile eras in Guyanese post-colonial history, organizing across traditional Indo- and Afro-Guyanese communal lines to demand free elections and civil liberties.

The WPA challenged authoritarian governance during one of the most volatile eras in Guyanese post-colonial history, organizing across traditional Indo- and Afro-Guyanese communal lines to demand free elections and civil liberties. Sole Parliamentary Voice: In 1985 , Kwayana entered the National Assembly as the WPA’s lone Member of Parliament, utilizing the legislative floor to demand institutional transparency, audit state revenues, and oppose extrajudicial violence.

In , Kwayana entered the National Assembly as the WPA’s lone Member of Parliament, utilizing the legislative floor to demand institutional transparency, audit state revenues, and oppose extrajudicial violence. Literary and Cultural Impact: Beyond party politics, Kwayana was a prolific playwright, poet, songwriter, and chronicler. He authored seminal texts dissecting Guyana’s constitutional history and race relations, insisting that social liberation required cultural self-awareness and unyielding moral honesty.

‘The Last of the Original Independence Visionaries’

News of Kwayana’s passing prompted tributes across the Guyanese diaspora and political spectrum. Delivering a live broadcast address, Leader of the Working People’s Alliance Dr. David Hinds honored the Buxton sage as an irreplaceable national treasure whose life serves as a blueprint for genuine nation-building:

“Although we know that death is inevitable and that Brother Eusi would never leave us… would never come…” Dr. Hinds reflected emotionally.

“Guyana has lost the last of its original independence visionaries, one of Guyana’s priceless gifts to itself.”

Dr. Hinds emphasized that Kwayana’s life will remain an enduring reminder that true patriotism requires more than seeking political power—it demands the courage to question authority, the discipline to educate the young, and the conviction to stand up for justice across ethnic divides.