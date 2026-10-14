DHURJON: CLAIM MOHAMED OPENED FIRE OUTSIDE NARINE’S HOME “ABSURD”

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – The claim that Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed would deliberately open fire outside the heavily guarded residence of Special Branch Head Senior Superintendent Prem Narine is being described as “absurd” by his attorney, Siand Dhurjon.

Dhurjon on Tuesday challenged the police account of the late-night gunfire near Narine’s Barr Street, Kitty residence, questioning why Mohamed would knowingly carry out such an act in an area where police ranks and vehicles were allegedly stationed.

“How absurd is it that the opposition leader would drive past the house of the head of a police agency where there are two police vehicles outside parked around the clock filled with police ranks?” Dhurjon questioned.

He further argued that Mohamed would have been aware of the heightened police attention surrounding him and the likelihood that any suspicious action could result in his arrest.

Police have given a different account of what unfolded.

According to the Guyana Police Force, Narine observed a black Toyota Allion, PXX 5300, travelling slowly past his residence on two occasions. During the second pass, Narine reportedly heard what sounded like a gunshot, took cover and discharged several rounds as the vehicle sped away.

The vehicle was later intercepted at Sandy Babb Street and Vlissengen Road. Mohamed, 39, Mario Mohamed, 25, and driver Eugene Thorne, 35, were taken into custody.

Mohamed has denied the police account, maintaining that he was in the area to record what he believed was the use of state security resources at Narine’s private residence. He alleges that Narine instead opened fire on the vehicle without provocation.

Dhurjon is also challenging the alleged discovery of an unlicensed .32 Taurus pistol and three live rounds beneath the vehicle’s accelerator pedal.

He claims the vehicle was searched when it was initially intercepted and again at the Kitty Police Station without a firearm being found.

The attorney alleges that during the later search, he briefly turned away before the weapon suddenly appeared beneath the accelerator pedal, describing its discovery as an “apparition.”

Police investigators reportedly recovered one spent .32 casing and four spent 9mm casings in the vicinity of Narine’s residence.

The firearm and spent shells have been submitted for ballistic examination, while CCTV footage is being reviewed as investigators attempt to determine what occurred and who fired first.

Dhurjon maintains that Mohamed is entitled to bail and says any impact the investigation could have on his separate extradition proceedings would ultimately be determined by the court.

The allegations and competing accounts remain under investigation.