HomeArticlesDHURJON: CLAIM MOHAMED OPENED FIRE OUTSIDE NARINE’S HOME “ABSURD”
ArticlesCourtCrimeNewsPolitics

DHURJON: CLAIM MOHAMED OPENED FIRE OUTSIDE NARINE’S HOME “ABSURD”

By HGPTV
0
1199

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – The claim that Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed would deliberately open fire outside the heavily guarded residence of Special Branch Head Senior Superintendent Prem Narine is being described as “absurd” by his attorney, Siand Dhurjon.

Dhurjon on Tuesday challenged the police account of the late-night gunfire near Narine’s Barr Street, Kitty residence, questioning why Mohamed would knowingly carry out such an act in an area where police ranks and vehicles were allegedly stationed.

“How absurd is it that the opposition leader would drive past the house of the head of a police agency where there are two police vehicles outside parked around the clock filled with police ranks?” Dhurjon questioned.

He further argued that Mohamed would have been aware of the heightened police attention surrounding him and the likelihood that any suspicious action could result in his arrest.

Police have given a different account of what unfolded.

According to the Guyana Police Force, Narine observed a black Toyota Allion, PXX 5300, travelling slowly past his residence on two occasions. During the second pass, Narine reportedly heard what sounded like a gunshot, took cover and discharged several rounds as the vehicle sped away.

The vehicle was later intercepted at Sandy Babb Street and Vlissengen Road. Mohamed, 39, Mario Mohamed, 25, and driver Eugene Thorne, 35, were taken into custody.

Mohamed has denied the police account, maintaining that he was in the area to record what he believed was the use of state security resources at Narine’s private residence. He alleges that Narine instead opened fire on the vehicle without provocation.

Dhurjon is also challenging the alleged discovery of an unlicensed .32 Taurus pistol and three live rounds beneath the vehicle’s accelerator pedal.

He claims the vehicle was searched when it was initially intercepted and again at the Kitty Police Station without a firearm being found.

The attorney alleges that during the later search, he briefly turned away before the weapon suddenly appeared beneath the accelerator pedal, describing its discovery as an “apparition.”

Police investigators reportedly recovered one spent .32 casing and four spent 9mm casings in the vicinity of Narine’s residence.

The firearm and spent shells have been submitted for ballistic examination, while CCTV footage is being reviewed as investigators attempt to determine what occurred and who fired first.

Dhurjon maintains that Mohamed is entitled to bail and says any impact the investigation could have on his separate extradition proceedings would ultimately be determined by the court.

The allegations and competing accounts remain under investigation.

Previous article
NO MARITIME RESCUE TRAINING FOR ALERT OFFICER
Next article
Princeton Graduate Eager To Help Local Businesses Thrive Pitches Use of AI and Digital Tech “Manoa Group”
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID