PRESIDENT LEAVES QUESTIONS HANGING ON CONSULTATIONS WITH AZRUDDIN MOHAMED

HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali has avoided giving a clear timeline on when he will consult the new Opposition Leader on several major constitutional appointments, including those related to the judiciary and the Police Service Commission.

During a side interview with reporters, Ali was asked when he is likely to hold consultations with the Opposition Leader on the appointment of a substantive Chancellor, Chief Justice, and members of the Police Service Commission.

The question comes in the context of Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed’s expected role in discussions and nominations for constitutionally mandated bodies.

Ali did not directly say when such consultations would take place.

Instead, he said the government had already made its position known on the appointments of Chancellor and Chief Justice.

“As you’re aware, I’d already expressed the government’s intentions in proposing the appointment of Chancellor and the Chief Justice,” Ali said.

Pressed on whether that position would be communicated to the new Opposition Leader, Ali said the issue involves “a grey area” because of continuity of government after an election.

“This is a grey area that we have to navigate here,” he said.

According to the President, the government’s recommendation for Chancellor and Chief Justice remains unchanged.

“The government continued after winning the election, and continuity of government. We have expressed, suggested based on the Constitution, our recommendation in terms of Chancellor and Chief Justice. That recommendation has not changed,” he said.

Asked again whether he would engage the new Opposition Leader, Ali did not provide a specific answer.

On the Police Service Commission, the President noted that two members had died and that Parliament’s Appointments Committee had only recently been established.

He said wherever the Constitution requires him, as President, to carry out a function, he will do so.

“As a President who strongly believes in democracy and the rule of law, governing and keeping with the Constitution, you can expect, and I will uphold the requirements of the Constitution,” Ali said.

The President’s comments leave open the question of when formal consultations with the Opposition Leader will take place on the outstanding appointments.