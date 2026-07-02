HomeArticlesPRESIDENT LEAVES QUESTIONS HANGING ON CONSULTATIONS WITH AZRUDDIN MOHAMED
ArticlesBUSINESSNewsPolitics

PRESIDENT LEAVES QUESTIONS HANGING ON CONSULTATIONS WITH AZRUDDIN MOHAMED

By HGPTV
0
368

HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali has avoided giving a clear timeline on when he will consult the new Opposition Leader on several major constitutional appointments, including those related to the judiciary and the Police Service Commission.

During a side interview with reporters, Ali was asked when he is likely to hold consultations with the Opposition Leader on the appointment of a substantive Chancellor, Chief Justice, and members of the Police Service Commission.

The question comes in the context of Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed’s expected role in discussions and nominations for constitutionally mandated bodies.

Ali did not directly say when such consultations would take place.

Instead, he said the government had already made its position known on the appointments of Chancellor and Chief Justice.

“As you’re aware, I’d already expressed the government’s intentions in proposing the appointment of Chancellor and the Chief Justice,” Ali said.

Pressed on whether that position would be communicated to the new Opposition Leader, Ali said the issue involves “a grey area” because of continuity of government after an election.

“This is a grey area that we have to navigate here,” he said.

According to the President, the government’s recommendation for Chancellor and Chief Justice remains unchanged.

“The government continued after winning the election, and continuity of government. We have expressed, suggested based on the Constitution, our recommendation in terms of Chancellor and Chief Justice. That recommendation has not changed,” he said.

Asked again whether he would engage the new Opposition Leader, Ali did not provide a specific answer.

On the Police Service Commission, the President noted that two members had died and that Parliament’s Appointments Committee had only recently been established.

He said wherever the Constitution requires him, as President, to carry out a function, he will do so.

“As a President who strongly believes in democracy and the rule of law, governing and keeping with the Constitution, you can expect, and I will uphold the requirements of the Constitution,” Ali said.

The President’s comments leave open the question of when formal consultations with the Opposition Leader will take place on the outstanding appointments.

Previous article
PRESIDENT SAYS GUYANA WILL RESPOND “DECISIVELY” IF SURINAME MAKES NEW BRIDGE REQUEST
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID