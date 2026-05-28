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President calls for Political unity, Primus says president is play-acting to international community

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Staging his address against the historic, colonial backdrop of Fort Island in the Essequibo River, President Dr. Irfaan Ali utilized Guyana’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebrations on Monday night to issue a sweeping call for national unity. The Head of State warned that entrenched political divisions must never be allowed to destabilize the country’s historic macroeconomic growth and long-term prosperity.

The President’s address arrives at a time of severe strain between the executive branch and the country’s legislative opposition blocks, marked by months of parliamentary deadlock and public clashes over the management of state revenues.

The President’s Appeal for Shared Destiny

Addressing thousands of citizens who gathered for the Diamond Jubilee flag-raising ceremony, the Commander-in-Chief argued that sustaining the country’s rapid economic transformation requires a total rejection of partisan and cultural fracturing.

“No one should seek to divide Guyana in pursuit of power—government and opposition, private sector and labor, civil society and citizens,” President Ali declared during his midnight brief.

The Head of State insisted that the historic milestone represents a defining moment for the young republic, maintaining that the current generation must choose to integrate their efforts under a unified national umbrella rather than allowing localized political friction to undermine investor confidence.

Opposition Labels Appeal as Substantive “Play-Acting”

The administration’s calls for cooperation were rapidly rejected by the opposition benches. In an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Member of Parliament and General Secretary of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Odessa Primus, characterized the President’s Independence Day address as empty performance designed exclusively to appease watching international observers.

Primus contended that while the administration publicly champions the popular “One Guyana” doctrine, its domestic legislative actions tell a vastly different story.

“The President may be speaking directly to himself,” MP Primus asserted during her sit-down. “We have a government that actively facilitates, creates an environment for, and fosters division. For someone who has been driving the most division within this country to stand up and say ‘let’s unite’ is mere theatrics.”

The opposition lawmaker highlighted severe operational double standards, claiming that female opposition supporters have faced systematic economic targeting, including instances where citizens allegedly had private commercial bank accounts unceremoniously closed due to their open affiliation with minority political parties.

“One phone call from the President, and these financial institutions would immediately desist from targeting the accounts of everyday women,” Primus argued, questioning the sincerity of executive unity claims.

Systemic Bypassing of Constitutional Consultation

The underlying political tension has been exacerbated by the structural management of the 13th Parliament. Prior to the abrupt announcement that the House would finally sit on June 5, 2026, the administration had kept the legislature entirely dark for nearly 100 days.

Opposition groups have long charged that during this extended legislative gap, the executive branch moved forward with sweeping multi-million-dollar capital infrastructure allocations without facing mandatory parliamentary committee questioning.

Furthermore, minority leaders have pointed out that key bipartisan oversight panels remain entirely unestablished, alleging that at least one major constitutional commission was recently populated and sworn into office by the executive without initiating the mandatory, legally binding prior consultation logs with Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed.

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