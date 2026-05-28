FGM continues to apply pressure for the reconvening of 1the 3th parliament

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly news|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Following intensive political pressure and formal diplomatic lobbying from the opposition benches, the government has announced that the 13th Parliament will officially reconvene its sittings on June 5, 2026. The announcement follows a proactive, multi-agency campaign spearheaded by independent opposition forces demanding a return to legislative oversight.

Amanza Walton-Desir, Member of Parliament and Leader of the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), has taken a primary role in coordinating the fragmented opposition factions to demand the resumption of parliamentary sessions. The recall comes exactly 24 hours after the FGM dispatched formal correspondence to various international bodies and the localized diplomatic community, urging them to press the administration to honor its democratic and treaty obligations.

Critique of Diplomatic Intervention Dependencies

While welcoming the announcement that the National Assembly will finally resume, Walton-Desir expressed sharp dissatisfaction regarding the administrative process, charging that the executive branch only demonstrated structural responsiveness after international actors intervened.

“I find it distasteful and I find it deeply upsetting that the international community has to speak before the administration displays the level of respect they should have for the people of Guyana,” Walton-Desir stated during an analytical press briefing.

The Member of Parliament pointed out that the National Assembly has remained dark for more than 100 days since its last formal sitting, arguing that such prolonged suspensions undermine the fundamental mechanics of representative governance.

She noted that while Standing Order 9 permits the House to enter recess for a strictly prescribed timeline, the statutory period has long since expired, leaving the country without a sitting legislature for more than three months.

Demands for Transparent Fiscal Oversight

Walton-Desir heavily criticized the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, accusing him of adopting a passive approach to his constitutional obligations instead of actively defending the institutional independence of the legislature.

She argued that any presiding officer focused on the integrity of parliament possesses the inherent discretionary power to convene a sitting under the standing rules, rather than waiting exclusively on executive directives.

The FGM leader emphasized that the prolonged closure has completely insulated massive waves of public spending from cross-examination.

“We have critical questions waiting for ministers,” Walton-Desir insisted. “There is substantial public expenditure currently being undertaken that is not being subjected to any legislative scrutiny whatsoever.”

With the June 5 resumption now locked into the official gazette, the FGM and broader opposition groups are finalizing their order papers to demand detailed forensic breakdowns of unbudgeted state spending, contract variations, and infrastructural procurement packages executed during the 100-day legislative gap.