DEMOCRACY UNDER PRESSURE – OPPOSITION LEADER

Opposition Leader Outlines Risks to Democratic Framework, Urges Rejection of Partisan Division

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Shifting the focus of his Diamond Jubilee address toward constitutional protections, Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has warned that the country’s democratic framework and national unity face severe disruption if citizens lose fundamental confidence in public institutions.

In the final segment of his 60th Independence Anniversary message on Wednesday, Mohamed argued that true independence cannot coexist with civic intimidation. He cautioned that a functioning democracy requires an environment where citizens can exercise their constitutional rights and question authority without fear of administrative or political blowback.

The Danger of Normalizing Fear

The Opposition Leader focused heavily on the health of the country’s civic space, asserting that state institutions must remain insulated from executive influence to properly serve the collective national interest.

“A nation cannot call itself truly free when people are afraid to speak, question, or stand up for themselves,” Mohamed stated during his broadcast brief.

He contended that localized frustrations are visibly expanding across different administrative regions, claiming that portions of the population no longer feel equally protected by the rule of law or fairly treated by state allocation metrics. He warned that allowing structural imbalances to go unaddressed risks institutionalizing a culture of compliance that stifles public debate.

“Gradually, and dangerously, corruption, fear, and dictatorship begin to normalize themselves within society,” Mohamed posited. “But despite these painful truths, something extraordinary is also happening across this nation.”

A Growing Grassroots Counter-Movement

The Opposition Leader stated that despite persistent political friction, a visible cross-cultural shift is occurring within the electorate as citizens increasingly seek to move past traditional partisan boundaries.

“People are beginning to reject division,” Mohamed observed. “People are beginning to reject fear, and people are beginning to rediscover one another as Guyanese first. That is why this movement continues to grow—because Guyanese are yearning once again to believe in the promise of this nation.”

He insisted that a sustainable future for the modern republic cannot be built on a foundation of racial division or political victimization.

Engaging the Diaspora for Future Development

Addressing the extensive Guyanese diaspora overseas, the Opposition Leader acknowledged their ongoing financial and social contributions to local communities. He urged both local and overseas citizens to cooperate in shaping an equitable economic landscape that incentivizes the next generation to remain and build their professional careers within the country.

Mohamed concluded by stating that the true measure of Guyana’s maturity at sixty years of independence lies in its willingness to enforce justice, transparency, and dignity across all levels of public administration.