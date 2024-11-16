Saturday, November 16, 2024
NewsPolitics

GECOM’S CHAIRMAN DECLINES YET ANOTHER INTERVIEW FOUR YEARS SINCE HER LAST ENGAGEMENT WITH THE PRESS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
16

The Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission has once again declined to participate in press engagements, signaling that the public should not expect to hear from her on critical electoral matters anytime soon. This ongoing reluctance to engage with the media has raised concerns about transparency and communication from the commission as important electoral issues loom. Travis Chase provides more insight into the situation and the potential implications of this lack of public communication.

