PRESIDENT ALI PROPOSES MAJOR INCREASES IN CASH GRANTS, OLD AGE PENSION AND PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IF RE-ELECTED

President Ali Promises Expanded Cash Grants; Opposition Counters with Pension Pledge

President Irfaan Ali has announced sweeping new measures to boost welfare support, promising that every Guyanese will benefit from at least $200,000 annually under his government’s plan.

The initiative includes an increase in the “Because We Care” cash grant from $50,000 to $100,000, along with a $100,000 transportation grant for schoolchildren. According to the president, this represents a $40 billion annual injection into families’ pockets—$30 billion more than before.

For pensioners, Ali pledged an increase to $60,000 per month, backed by $65 billion in budgetary support. In addition, pensioners are expected to benefit from a $50,000 transportation grant, at an extra cost of $4 billion. Public assistance will also be enhanced, with $19 billion allocated to ensure a minimum of $40,000 per beneficiary.

However, Opposition Leader and APNU Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton dismissed the promises, reminding citizens that his party had already proposed an increase in old age pensions to $100,000 monthly. Norton argued that the PPP’s approach mirrors APNU’s proposals but lacks credibility, saying the ruling party “cannot deliver without keeping money aside for corrupt activities.”

President Ali maintained that these commitments reflect his government’s ongoing efforts to ease the cost of living and improve livelihoods across Guyana.

