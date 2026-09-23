President Ali: New Development Bank To Offer $3M Loans At Zero Percent Interest

‘Not in Competition with Commercial Banks’: President Ali Clarifies Development Bank Mandate Ahead of October Launch

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — With the newly created Guyana Development Bank scheduled to launch active operations in two weeks, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has moved to address concerns within the domestic financial sector, assuring corporate leaders that the state-backed lending institution will complement rather than compete with local commercial banks.

Speaking during a high-level consultation with private sector leaders and commercial banking executives, President Ali emphasized that the development bank is designed to expand the lending ecosystem by providing supplemental, concessionary financing to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and early-stage entrepreneurs who have historically struggled to access traditional capital.

To operationalize this collaborative framework, the President revealed that the Guyana Development Bank will establish dedicated physical service desks directly within every commercial bank across the country, creating a seamless, integrated bridge between public development credit and private institutional banking.

Collaborative Architecture: Physical Desks Inside Commercial Banks

President Ali underscored that the institution’s core mandate is to broaden the national credit base, de-risk budding entrepreneurs, and funnel growing enterprises into the formal banking sector:

In-Branch Service Desks: Rather than maintaining a standalone branch network that isolates development lending from the broader economy, the Guyana Development Bank will station representatives directly inside participating commercial banks to guide applicants and process filings.

Rather than maintaining a standalone branch network that isolates development lending from the broader economy, the Guyana Development Bank will station representatives directly inside participating commercial banks to guide applicants and process filings. Non-Competitive Model: The state facility is structured to build a long-term strategic pipeline of bankable clients for traditional lenders by providing initial risk-tolerant capital, technical vetting, and business incubation.

The state facility is structured to build a long-term strategic pipeline of bankable clients for traditional lenders by providing initial risk-tolerant capital, technical vetting, and business incubation. Broad-Based Coalition: The President stressed that the bank’s operational success will rely on a coordinated multi-stakeholder framework involving commercial banks, established business leaders, technical experts, and community mentors.

“To build something that is long-lasting, strategic, strong and of course is not in competition with the commercial banks,” President Ali stated during the meeting.

‘This is Not a Grant’: Credit Building and Debt Cushions

Addressing prospective borrowers, the Head of State issued an explicit reminder regarding fiscal discipline, emphasizing that the development bank’s disbursements are revolving loans intended to build creditworthiness, not unrecoverable state handouts:

Streamlined Application Process: The bank will feature an accessible, simplified application procedure stripped of bureaucratic bottlenecks, enabling qualifying applicants to secure up to $3 million (GYD) at a zero percent (0%) interest rate .

The bank will feature an accessible, simplified application procedure stripped of bureaucratic bottlenecks, enabling qualifying applicants to secure up to at a . Financial Accountability: President Ali highlighted the distinction between welfare transfers and capital financing, noting that the discipline of repaying loans is essential to creating viable businesses and establishing strong credit ratings.

President Ali highlighted the distinction between welfare transfers and capital financing, noting that the discipline of repaying loans is essential to creating viable businesses and establishing strong credit ratings. Buffer for Bad Debt: To safeguard institutional sustainability, the administration is already reviewing policy instruments and existing state facilities to absorb and cushion bad debt, insulating participating institutions from default volatility.

To safeguard institutional sustainability, the administration is already reviewing policy instruments and existing state facilities to absorb and cushion bad debt, insulating participating institutions from default volatility. Incubation and Training: Direct funding will be paired with mandatory technical training and executive mentorship, ensuring that recipients receive operational guidance in cash-flow management, regulatory compliance, and market scaling.

“We are coming on stream and we want to keep this simple—the application simple and I want people to understand that this is not a grant,” President Ali stated.

The President concluded by framing the bank as an instrument for innovation and economic resilience, allowing ordinary citizens and secondary wage earners to establish sustainable enterprises as Guyana’s economy continues its rapid diversification.