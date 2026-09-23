GUYANA JOINS U.S.-LED PUSH TO COMBAT NARCO-TERRORISM

HGP Nightly News – Guyana has joined the United States and 13 other countries in committing to stronger regional cooperation against narco-terrorism and other security threats across the Western Hemisphere.

President Irfaan Ali joined US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other regional leaders for a Shield of the Americas meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

The meeting was convened by President Trump and focused on greater collective action against narco-terrorism.

Leaders also discussed strengthening cooperation across the hemisphere through economic, security and multilateral coordination.

At the meeting, participating countries adopted a Joint Communiqué outlining their intention to strengthen regional resilience around those three pillars.

The Shield of the Americas comprises the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago.

President Ali was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud and Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett.