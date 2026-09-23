MV BARIMA FAMILIES, ACTIVISTS TAKE PROTEST TO EDGHILL’S OFFICE

HGP Nightly News – Protesters gathered outside Public Works Minister Juan Edghill’s Kingston office on Wednesday, demanding that he and Minister Deodat Indar resign over the deadly MV Barima tragedy.

Families, activists, civil society representatives and political party supporters joined the demonstration as pressure continues for answers and accountability more than two months after the July 18 disaster.

According to the latest official figures, 73 bodies were recovered, while 30 people remain unaccounted for. Another 76 survived.

Authorities determined that 179 passengers and crew were aboard the vessel.

Protesters also raised concerns over the pace of the promised Commission of Inquiry.

The Government had indicated that the Commission would move into substantive work in early September. However, public hearings have not yet started.

Questions also remain over the salvage of the sunken vessel.

Families are awaiting clearer information on when the MV Barima will be recovered and what role the vessel could play in determining the circumstances surrounding the disaster.

For relatives of those still missing, the wait for answers continues.

Wednesday’s demonstration adds to growing calls for the inquiry to begin, the salvage operation to advance and families to receive regular updates on both processes.