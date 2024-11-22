Friday, November 22, 2024
PM MODI URGES POLITICIANS TO UPHOLD “DEMOCRACY FIRST, HUMANITY FIRST”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
In a historic address to the National Assembly on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of upholding the pillars of democracy and humanity. Speaking to both government and opposition members, Modi called for unity and collaboration to strengthen democratic governance and foster national development. Antonio Dey was present at the 87th Sitting of the National Assembly and provides this report on the key highlights and reactions to the Prime Minister’s address.

