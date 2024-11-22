PM MODI URGES POLITICIANS TO UPHOLD “DEMOCRACY FIRST, HUMANITY FIRST”

In a historic address to the National Assembly on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of upholding the pillars of democracy and humanity. Speaking to both government and opposition members, Modi called for unity and collaboration to strengthen democratic governance and foster national development. Antonio Dey was present at the 87th Sitting of the National Assembly and provides this report on the key highlights and reactions to the Prime Minister’s address.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on