PNCR highly Critical of Government’s View on Nationalism

“Sporting Events Do Not Equal Patriotism” — PNCR General Secretary Slams Gov’t Over Shallow Nationalism Ahead of Jubilee

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – As the government steers millions of dollars in public funds into massive music concerts, sporting events, and cultural festivals for the 60th Independence Anniversary, the main political opposition is raising critical alarms over what it terms a superficial, dangerous dilution of true Guyanese nationalism.

Speaking during a fiery press conference on Monday evening, Sherwin Benjamin, the General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), publicly challenged the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration’s approach to statehood. Benjamin argued that genuine patriotism cannot be artificially manufactured through party venues or athletics, charging that the executive branch is intentionally using shallow celebrations to distract citizens from critical geopolitical realities and a crumbling sense of civic awareness.

The “Bread and Circuses” Distraction

The PNCR General Secretary expressed deep-seated concern over the government’s current youth and cultural portfolios, which he posited focus excessively on entertainment while neglecting structural civic education.

Benjamin noted that this administrative posture has created a major, alarming knowledge gap among the country’s youth, particularly concerning foundational sovereign challenges.

“The current administration completely lacks a genuine patriotic spirit and fails to grasp the true, deeper meaning of nationalism,” Benjamin told reporters. “Their programs are just about sports and parties—there is absolutely nothing designed to bring about civic awareness or a meaningful connection to national identity among our young people.”

The General Secretary highlighted the ongoing Guyana-Venezuela border controversy as the primary casualty of this intellectual neglect. He argued that at a time when the western Essequibo border requires a highly informed, vigilant populace, the state has failed to deploy its massive communications matrix to educate the public on the legal and historical parameters of the 1899 Arbitral Award.

To counter this, Benjamin revealed that the PNCR has taken a proactive stance by launching a localized series of public educational symposiums aimed at preserving an accurate record of Guyana’s past.

Reclaiming the “One Guyana” Moniker

In a notable political critique, Benjamin sought to set the historical record straight regarding the administration’s current governance slogan. He reminded the nation that the concept of an inclusive, multi-party blueprint under a singular national umbrella was not an original PPP/C formulation.

The Blueprint Origins: The “One Guyana” initiative was originally introduced and codified into policy by the PNCR ahead of the 2006 General Elections .

The “One Guyana” initiative was originally introduced and codified into policy by the PNCR ahead of the . The Original Intent: Engineered as a strategic vehicle to unite diverse political factions, civil society bodies, and ethnic groups under a shared, legislative framework of equitable resource distribution and good governance.

Engineered as a strategic vehicle to unite diverse political factions, civil society bodies, and ethnic groups under a shared, legislative framework of equitable resource distribution and good governance. The Current Assessment: The PNCR argues that the current administration has weaponized the phrase as an empty public relations tagline while systematically shutting out the opposition and bypassing equitable resource frameworks.

A Push to Overhaul the Caribbean CXC Syllabus

Supporting the call for institutional nationalism, APNU Member of Parliament and Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon. Riaz Rupnarain, insisted that national sovereignty must permanently transcend partisan gridlock.

“When it comes to Guyana’s sovereignty, it must be perceived strictly as a unifying national interest,” Rupnarain, an educator by profession, asserted. “This is not a one-party state, and it is not one political party’s interest or their country alone. It is a mandatory national interest for both the government and the opposition to work cohesively for it.”

Rupnarain revealed that the APNU+PNCR coalition has formally approached regional educational authorities to demand a structural revision of the CSEC and CAPE Caribbean History syllabi. The opposition is pushing for a mandatory curriculum amendment that forces regional students to study Guyana’s specific territorial integrity matters—ensuring that students across the wider CARICOM network learn about Guyana’s historical realities just as Guyanese students study their island neighbors.

The opposition’s scathing critique shifts the dialogue surrounding the Diamond Jubilee, demanding that the state transition its focus away from superficial multi-million-dollar street celebrations and invest instead in the long-term intellectual and constitutional fortification of its citizenry.