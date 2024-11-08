Friday, November 8, 2024
PPP/C PLANS TO LOBBY THE DONALD TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CLAIMS REPORTS AGAINST HIS GOVERNMENT ARE ALL LIES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) plans to employ paid lobbyists to help navigate shifts in power on Capitol Hill and the White House, according to the party’s General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo. Speaking on Thursday, Jagdeo outlined the strategy as a means to better position Guyana in response to changing political dynamics in the United States, ensuring that the country’s interests are effectively represented. Travis Chase has the details in this report.

