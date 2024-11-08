Friday, November 8, 2024
HomeNewsCASE OF ALLEGED ELECTORAL FRAUD, MAGISTRATE ADDRESSES PRELIMINARY ISSUES
NewsPolitics

CASE OF ALLEGED ELECTORAL FRAUD, MAGISTRATE ADDRESSES PRELIMINARY ISSUES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
79

The future course of the 2020 Elections Fraud Case will be clear after December 9, as current court sessions focus on addressing preliminary legal issues. The case, which has captured national attention due to its implications for democracy in Guyana, is at a critical juncture. Travis Chase provides more details on the proceedings and what to expect moving forward.

Previous article
LEGISLATION NEEDED TO GOVERN CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION, $100,000 CASH GRANT PER-PERSON POLITICALLY MOTIVATED
Next article
PPP/C PLANS TO LOBBY THE DONALD TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CLAIMS REPORTS AGAINST HIS GOVERNMENT ARE ALL LIES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

AG SAYS CJ MISCONSTRUED CONSTITUTION ON LEGALITY OF GOV’T PARLIAMENTARIANS

Father arrested as police investigate the death of his son.