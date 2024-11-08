Who is Usha Vance? The Yale-Educated, Indian-Origin Wife of US Vice President-elect JD Vance

Former President Donald Trump declared victory on Tuesday after major U.S. media outlets projected his win over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Speaking to an energetic Palm Beach County Convention Center audience, Trump called his victory “an unprecedented and powerful mandate from the American people.” He praised his running mate, JD Vance, and his wife, Usha Vance, who contributed significantly to the campaign.

“Now I can say Vice President-elect of the United States, JD Vance, and his remarkable and beautiful wife, Usha Vance,” Trump announced to the crowd.

JD Vance expresses gratitude to wife following election as Vice President

JD Vance, a 40-year-old senator and close ally of Trump, has been elected as the next vice president of the United States. Vance, now the country’s third-youngest vice president-elect, shared a message of gratitude on X (formerly Twitter) to his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, stating, “THANK YOU! To my beautiful wife for making it possible to do this.”

Vance, who began his political career just two years ago as an Ohio senator, will soon step into his role as the nation’s 50th vice president. His rapid rise is notable, especially given his initial criticism of Trump, whom he once likened to “cultural heroin.”

Usha Vance, formerly Usha Chilukuri, is the daughter of Indian immigrants and was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. She holds a degree in History from Yale University and a Master of Philosophy from the University of Cambridge. Her legal career has included clerkships with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh before his appointment to the Supreme Court. These roles established her as a respected figure in the legal field.

Meeting JD Vance at Yale and family life

Usha and JD Vance met at Yale Law School, where both pursued legal studies. Their relationship grew through their time at Yale, leading to their marriage in 2014. The couple has three children: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. They are known for balancing their demanding careers with a strong commitment to family.

Usha Vance: A behind-the-scenes influence

While Usha Vance maintains a low public profile, her support has played a role in shaping JD Vance’s perspectives, particularly his focus on rural America’s struggles—a theme central to his best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy, which was later adapted into a film.

Potential for strengthened U.S.-India relations

Usha Vance’s understanding of Indian culture could enhance her husband’s potential role in fostering U.S.-India relations. AI Mason, a real estate advisor and friend of the Trump family, emphasized her unique position: “Usha Vance is a highly accomplished attorney and daughter of Indian immigrants—and her husband brings youth and diversity to the Trump ticket.” He added, “She knows the Indian culture and all about India. She can greatly help her husband navigate great ties between the USA and India.”

