Police Probe Death Of 23-Year-Old Found Beneath Container At Houston Wharf

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

HOUSTON, EAST BANK DEMERARA — The Guyana Police Force has launched a full-scale investigation into the fatal industrial incident that claimed the life of 23-year-old Alex Gonzalez, whose body was discovered pinned beneath a shipping container at the Houston Container Wharf on Thursday morning.

Gonzalez, a Spanish-speaking foreign national, resided at Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara.

Conflicting Timelines and Operational Accounts Under Review

Detectives and industrial safety investigators are evaluating conflicting accounts regarding the timeline of the fatal incident and how the young man ended up underneath the heavy cargo:

Suspected Incident Window: Initial information suggests Gonzalez may have become trapped beneath the container as early as Wednesday afternoon during container-handling operations, though his body was only discovered on Thursday morning.

Initial information suggests Gonzalez may have become trapped beneath the container as early as Wednesday afternoon during container-handling operations, though his body was only discovered on Thursday morning. Heavy Machinery Operations: Early reports provided to investigators indicate that container-stacking machinery was actively moving cargo across the terminal yard during the period in question.

Early reports provided to investigators indicate that container-stacking machinery was actively moving cargo across the terminal yard during the period in question. Visibility Factors: Operators involved in moving the container reportedly stated they did not spot Gonzalez, who was allegedly lying on the ground in the staging area and may have appeared to be asleep.

Police have emphasized that these statements remain unverified, with forensic specialists working to determine the exact mechanical sequence, timeline, and cause of death.

Scene Processing and Relatives at the Terminal

Distraught family members gathered at the Houston facility on Thursday morning as crime scene detectives, forensic personnel, and terminal safety officers processed the area.

Investigators are reviewing facility logs, equipment operating protocols, and terminal security recordings to verify whether standard industrial safety measures were observed during the cargo-handling operations.