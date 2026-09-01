Police Issue 1400+ Speeding Tickets; Repeat Offenders Warned Of Court Action

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Guyana Police Force (GPF) Traffic Department issued more than 14,000 electronic speeding tickets on Monday alone, revealing that several delinquent motorists have accumulated multiple infractions under the automated Safe Road Intelligent System.

Traffic Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahendra Singh, has issued a stern warning to motorists ignoring digital notices, cautioning that failure to settle fines or appear before the court will result in magistrates issuing formal summonses or warrants for their arrest.

Safe Road Intelligent System and Registered Owner Liability

Under the legislative amendments governing electronic traffic enforcement, the automated camera network captures vehicle license plates exceeding statutory speed limits across key corridors:

Electronic Notification: Drivers detected speeding are served notices electronically via SMS, email, or registered post in accordance with the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

Drivers detected speeding are served notices electronically via SMS, email, or registered post in accordance with the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act. Owner Liability: Under the amended laws, the registered owner of a vehicle is held legally liable for the detected offense by default, even if another individual was operating the vehicle at the time of the violation.

Under the amended laws, the registered owner of a vehicle is held legally liable for the detected offense by default, even if another individual was operating the vehicle at the time of the violation. Accumulation of Violations: Traffic authorities noted that multiple drivers have racked up recurring infractions across high-speed corridors without resolving earlier citations.

“Motorists should not simply ignore outstanding electronic tickets,” Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh warned. “Where a person neither pays the prescribed ticket nor appears in court, a magistrate may—after considering whether sufficient statutory notification was provided—issue a summons. In further default, a warrant may be issued for that person’s immediate arrest.”

Road Safety Risks in Populated Corridors

Highlighting the severe risks posed by excessive speed, Assistant Commissioner Singh emphasized the correlation between high velocity and fatal pedestrian accidents:

Vulnerable Road Users: Excessive speeding within heavily populated communities, school zones, and commercial districts significantly reduces braking distance and driver reaction time.

Excessive speeding within heavily populated communities, school zones, and commercial districts significantly reduces braking distance and driver reaction time. Fatality Risks: Impact survivability plummets when vehicles exceed posted limits in congested zones where pedestrians and cyclists are present.

The Traffic Chief urged all motorists with outstanding electronic tickets to utilize authorized payment channels or attend scheduled court dates to resolve their matters rather than face escalating legal consequences and detention.