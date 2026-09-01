WIN, APNU Eye Greater Political Cooperation; No Final Deal Reached

By Travis Chase |HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Five days after top leadership delegations from Guyana’s two primary parliamentary opposition groups met for high-stakes bilateral talks, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) have released a joint statement confirming exploratory dialogue on future political cooperation, while acknowledging that no final decisions were reached on the substantive governance matters before them.

The bilateral engagement, led by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed for WIN and APNU Chairman Aubrey Norton, was convened to address key institutional friction points between the two opposition entities.

Core Agenda Items and Genesis of Bilateral Dialogue

According to the joint statement, the August 24 meeting originated from formal correspondence exchanged between the parties concerning three major governance and administrative issues:

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM): The status and appointment of opposition-nominated GECOM Commissioners, alongside the allocation and hiring of party-appointed electoral scrutineers.

The status and appointment of opposition-nominated GECOM Commissioners, alongside the allocation and hiring of party-appointed electoral scrutineers. Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) RDC Impasse: The ongoing administrative deadlock affecting the operational functioning and leadership of the Region 10 Regional Democratic Council.

The ongoing administrative deadlock affecting the operational functioning and leadership of the Region 10 Regional Democratic Council. Local Government Commission (LGC) Nominations: Outstanding disagreements regarding the composition and proportionality of parliamentary opposition nominees submitted for the Local Government Commission.

Internal Consultations Precede Proposed Six-Member Committee

Rather than adopting immediate binding resolutions, the parties characterized the talks as cordial and focused on establishing structured guidelines for future coordination:

WIN Leadership Review: WIN will consult its wider leadership executive and general membership before determining whether to formally appoint a three-member negotiating team to draft terms of reference.

WIN will consult its wider leadership executive and general membership before determining whether to formally appoint a three-member negotiating team to draft terms of reference. APNU Coalition Consultations: APNU will conduct consultations with its constituent coalition partners before selecting its three representatives for the proposed joint technical committee.

APNU will conduct consultations with its constituent coalition partners before selecting its three representatives for the proposed joint technical committee. Preserving Independent Positions: The joint communique stressed that formal frameworks and policy alignment remain subject to the outcome of these internal party reviews.

Composition of the Delegations

The closed-door meeting featured senior parliamentarians and party executives from both sides:

WIN Delegation: Led by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, MP, alongside General Secretary Odessa Primus, MP; Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, MP; Natasha Singh-Lewis, MP; Duarte Hetsberger, MP; and Vishnu Panday, MP.

Led by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, MP, alongside General Secretary Odessa Primus, MP; Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, MP; Natasha Singh-Lewis, MP; Duarte Hetsberger, MP; and Vishnu Panday, MP. APNU Delegation: Led by APNU Chairman and PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton, alongside PNCR General Secretary Sherwin Benjamin; Dr. David Hinds, MP; Ganesh Mahipaul, MP; Coretta McDonald, MP; Dr. Dexter Todd, MP; Ronald Daniels; and Shaneika Haynes.

Both parties indicated that lines of communication will remain open as respective internal caucuses evaluate the proposed framework guidelines.