POLICE, IMMIGRATION STORM MAGIC CITY IN HUMAN TRAFFICKING PROBE

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A massive pre-dawn operation at the controversial Magic City Nightclub has sent ripples through the capital’s nightlife district, as law enforcement and immigration officers moved to dismantle a suspected international human trafficking syndicate. The raid, which took place late Wednesday night, resulted in the detention of several women believed to be victims of a sophisticated exploitation ring currently being prosecuted in the Guyanese courts.

The operation marks a significant escalation in the state’s crackdown on modern-day slavery, specifically targeting the recruitment of foreign nationals into commercial sex work.

The Raid: Magic City Under Siege

Armed with tactical gear and led by specialized units, immigration and police ranks descended on the Georgetown establishment, executing a search and seizure operation that lasted several hours.

Detentions: Several foreign women were questioned and subsequently detained. Investigators believe these individuals are linked to a wider network of victims trafficked from the Caribbean and South America.

Several foreign women were questioned and subsequently detained. Investigators believe these individuals are linked to a wider network of victims trafficked from the Caribbean and South America. Intensifying Probe: Authorities are currently reviewing documents and mobile devices seized during the raid to map the movement of victims between various safe houses across Georgetown and the East Coast of Demerara.

The “Pitulin” Connection

Wednesday’s operation follows the high-profile court appearance of Cuban nationals Raudel Ramirez Valverde (alias “Pitulin”) and Yenifer Maria Quevedo. On Monday, May 4, the pair was remanded to prison by Magistrate Faith McGusty on multiple counts of human trafficking.

The Recruitment Scheme: Prosecutors allege that Valverde and Quevedo lured women to Guyana under the guise of legitimate employment, such as store sales positions.

Prosecutors allege that Valverde and Quevedo lured women to Guyana under the guise of legitimate employment, such as store sales positions. The Trap: Once the victims arrived, their passports were allegedly confiscated, and they were saddled with massive “travel debts.” These debts were then used as leverage to force the women into commercial sex work at Magic City.

Once the victims arrived, their passports were allegedly confiscated, and they were saddled with massive “travel debts.” These debts were then used as leverage to force the women into commercial sex work at Magic City. Systemic Movement: One victim recounted being moved through a network of locations, where she allegedly encountered dozens of other Cuban nationals trapped in similar circumstances.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

The two primary suspects remain behind bars at the Lusignan Prison as investigators work to identify more victims and potentially higher-level orchestrators within the syndicate.

Court Timeline: Valverde and Quevedo are scheduled to appear in court on May 28, 2026 .

Valverde and Quevedo are scheduled to appear in court on . Immigration Review: The Ministry of Home Affairs is reportedly reviewing the visa status of dozens of individuals linked to the club’s operations, with deportations likely for those found to be in breach of immigration laws while not being classified as trafficking victims.

A Message to Traffickers

The raid on Magic City serves as a stark warning to establishment owners that law enforcement is no longer turning a blind eye to the illicit activities occurring behind closed doors. With the probe now widened, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has urged anyone with information regarding the forced labor or sexual exploitation of foreign nationals to come forward, promising anonymity and protection for whistleblowers.