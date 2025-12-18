PERSONS LIVING WITH DISABILITIES TO BEGIN RECEIVING THEIR CASH GRANT ON THURSDAY

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

Persons living with permanent disabilities who are registered with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will begin receiving their $50,000 Christmas cash grant from Thursday, December 18.

The announcement was made by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, who encouraged eligible beneficiaries to promptly uplift their grants using the official voucher provided in their 2025 Permanent Disability Book.

According to the Minister, individuals listed on the national register of persons living with permanent disabilities would find an additional voucher included in their disability booklet. She explained that this voucher, which had previously prompted questions from beneficiaries, is specifically designated for the cash grant distribution.

Beneficiaries are required to present the voucher at their nearest post office or at approved alternative payout locations to access the funds. In addition to post offices, the cash grant can also be redeemed at Monogram, Western Union, and MMG/SH Pay outlets nationwide.

Dr. Persaud emphasized that the distribution process will be conducted countrywide, ensuring that registered persons living with permanent disabilities, regardless of their location, can access the grant with ease. She urged beneficiaries to bring their voucher and valid identification when visiting payout locations.

The initiative forms part of the government’s Christmas support measures, aimed at providing financial relief and assistance to vulnerable groups during the holiday season.

Like this: Like Loading...