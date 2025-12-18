Thursday, December 18, 2025
HomeNewsPERSONS LIVING WITH DISABILITIES TO BEGIN RECEIVING THEIR CASH GRANT ON THURSDAY
NewsPolitics

PERSONS LIVING WITH DISABILITIES TO BEGIN RECEIVING THEIR CASH GRANT ON THURSDAY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
165

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

Persons living with permanent disabilities who are registered with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will begin receiving their $50,000 Christmas cash grant from Thursday, December 18.

The announcement was made by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, who encouraged eligible beneficiaries to promptly uplift their grants using the official voucher provided in their 2025 Permanent Disability Book.

According to the Minister, individuals listed on the national register of persons living with permanent disabilities would find an additional voucher included in their disability booklet. She explained that this voucher, which had previously prompted questions from beneficiaries, is specifically designated for the cash grant distribution.

Beneficiaries are required to present the voucher at their nearest post office or at approved alternative payout locations to access the funds. In addition to post offices, the cash grant can also be redeemed at Monogram, Western Union, and MMG/SH Pay outlets nationwide.

Dr. Persaud emphasized that the distribution process will be conducted countrywide, ensuring that registered persons living with permanent disabilities, regardless of their location, can access the grant with ease. She urged beneficiaries to bring their voucher and valid identification when visiting payout locations.

The initiative forms part of the government’s Christmas support measures, aimed at providing financial relief and assistance to vulnerable groups during the holiday season.

Previous article
DANIELS CALL ON GOVT TO DEVISE PEOPLE ORIENTED POLICIES AS YOUTHS LAMENT HARDSHIPS
Next article
FORWARD GUYANA LEADER CALLS FOR CLEAR COMMUNICATION AMID RISING REGIONAL TENSION
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CDC on top of its game in flood relief, recovery efforts...

POOR INFRASTRUCTURE AT STABROEK MARKET STELLING