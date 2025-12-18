Thursday, December 18, 2025
FORWARD GUYANA LEADER CALLS FOR CLEAR COMMUNICATION AMID RISING REGIONAL TENSION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

Leader of Forward Guyana and Opposition Member of Parliament Amanza Walton-Desir has raised concerns that the Government of Guyana may be failing to adequately communicate the seriousness of escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela, warning that silence at such a critical moment is unacceptable.

Speaking on the issue, Walton-Desir questioned what she described as the government’s unusually quiet posture, especially as neighbouring countries appear to be taking precautionary steps. She pointed to Trinidad and Tobago, where corporate leaders have reportedly been advised to prepare for all eventualities, as an example of responsible leadership in times of geopolitical uncertainty.

Walton-Desir said Guyanese citizens and corporate leaders deserve to know whether contingency planning is underway and whether key stakeholders have been briefed on Guyana’s position should the regional situation deteriorate further.

According to the Forward Guyana leader, serious leadership does not retreat into silence during periods of heightened regional risk. She stressed that preparedness should not be mistaken for fearmongering, but rather seen as a normal and necessary function of governance.

She argued that the absence of structured communication leaves citizens uninformed and unprepared at a time when tensions between Venezuela and the United States appear to be approaching a critical tipping point. Walton-Desir maintained that transparency and proactive engagement are essential to national resilience.

Her comments come amid reports that the United States has ordered a blockade of oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, while Trinidad and Tobago has approved the use of its airports for U.S. military operations. She also expressed concern over what she described as a broader silence from CARICOM, warning that the Caribbean’s long-standing status as a “zone of peace” could be placed at risk if the situation escalates further.

Walton-Desir concluded by urging the government to step forward, clarify Guyana’s position, and communicate openly with citizens about preparedness and national priorities in the face of growing regional instability.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
