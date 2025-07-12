OVER 60% OF CRIMES SOLVED, 29% DROP IN SERIOUS OFFENCES—TOP COP HAILS “PROACTIVE POLICING”

GEORGETOWN — Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken on Thursday reported a 29% drop in serious crimes nationwide so far this year, crediting the decline to smarter, more proactive policing and the tireless efforts of ranks across the country. He made the announcement to resounding applause at the Guyana Police Force’s 186th Anniversary Awards Ceremony, where dozens of officers were honoured for exemplary service.

“As we speak, we saw a minus 29% reduction in serious crime alongside a 62.1 percent clear-up rate. That is commendable,” Hicken told the gathering of police ranks, senior officials, and invited guests.

The Police Commissioner described the achievement as the product of expanded intelligence gathering, targeted patrols, and community-level interventions that go beyond traditional law enforcement. “We are not just reacting, we are preventing. Our officers are out in the field every day doing the hard work that often goes unseen,” he said.

At the divisional level, the Force has established district intelligence units designed to detect trends and threats before they escalate, Hicken said. He also credited the Force’s social crime prevention initiatives for creating safer communities by working closely with residents and civil society.

Traffic enforcement remains a key area of focus, especially fatal accidents, which continue to claim lives. However, the Commissioner reported a slight but welcome reduction in road fatalities, pointing to the efforts of the Traffic Department and new technology.

“Between January and May 2025, 889 e-tickets were issued through the Safe Road Intelligence Safety System, a reflection of enhanced enforcement and smarter policing,” Hicken said. The use of speed cameras, real-time traffic monitoring, and data-driven interventions, he added, have helped improve driver behaviour and compliance.

But beyond statistics, Hicken emphasized the importance of continuous training and education for police personnel. Over the last five years, 10,546 ranks benefited from 444 locally conducted training programmes. In addition, 1,374 officers received scholarships and sponsorships for higher learning, while 697 completed overseas training through 110 different courses.

“We have also signed agreements with 24 academic institutions to ensure our training remains relevant and up to date with the demands of modern policing,” he said.

The ceremony also featured remarks from Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh, who reflected on the Force’s nearly two centuries of service.

“A hundred and eighty-six years of continuous service is no small feat,” Singh said. “It represents countless hours of duty, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the protection of our citizens, the preservation of public order, and the upholding of the rule of law.”

He added that the awards given were more than just medals, they are a tribute to every man and woman who has worn the uniform with pride and integrity.

As the Force continues to evolve, Hicken said the public can expect more data-driven enforcement, deeper partnerships with communities, and a sustained focus on professional development. “We are not perfect, but we are improving,” he said. “And we remain committed to serving all citizens with fairness, discipline, and respect.”

Like this: Like Loading...