NO APOLOGY WILL BE ISSUED ON STATEMENTS MADE BY DAVID HINDS, WPA SAYS IT WELCOMES INVESTIGATION BY THE ERC

Ethnic Relations Commission Investigates David Hinds:

Political activist and co-leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Dr. David Hinds, has refused to apologize following what has been deemed negative remarks made on his show, Politics 101, against people of African descent.

Hinds’ statements have sparked backlash, leading to an Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) investigation into whether the comments violated Guyana’s racial harmony laws. However, the outspoken political commentator has doubled down on his position, defending his right to free speech and refusing to issue a retraction or apology.

The controversy has further fueled debates over race, identity, and political discourse in Guyana. Critics condemn Hinds’ remarks, while his supporters argue that his statements are being misconstrued for political reasons.

As calls grow for accountability, all eyes are now on the ERC’s next steps regarding the investigation.

More in this Dacia Richards report.

Like this: Like Loading...