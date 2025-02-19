Wednesday, February 19, 2025
HomeNewsNO APOLOGY WILL BE ISSUED ON STATEMENTS MADE BY DAVID HINDS, WPA...
NewsPolitics

NO APOLOGY WILL BE ISSUED ON STATEMENTS MADE BY DAVID HINDS, WPA SAYS IT WELCOMES INVESTIGATION BY THE ERC

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
113

Ethnic Relations Commission Investigates David Hinds:

Political activist and co-leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Dr. David Hinds, has refused to apologize following what has been deemed negative remarks made on his show, Politics 101, against people of African descent.

Hinds’ statements have sparked backlash, leading to an Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) investigation into whether the comments violated Guyana’s racial harmony laws. However, the outspoken political commentator has doubled down on his position, defending his right to free speech and refusing to issue a retraction or apology.

The controversy has further fueled debates over race, identity, and political discourse in Guyana. Critics condemn Hinds’ remarks, while his supporters argue that his statements are being misconstrued for political reasons.

As calls grow for accountability, all eyes are now on the ERC’s next steps regarding the investigation.

More in this Dacia Richards report.

Previous article
ELECTION FRAUD TRAIL BEGINS ANEW…PROSECUTION’S FIRST WITNESS TAKES THE STAND, DEFENSE RAISED OBJECTIONS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ENMORE NDC CREATING ETHNIC TENSION RESIDENT

ICJ HEARS SUBMISSION FROM GUYANA ON BORDER CONTROVERSY