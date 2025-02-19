Wednesday, February 19, 2025
ELECTION FRAUD TRAIL BEGINS ANEW…PROSECUTION’S FIRST WITNESS TAKES THE STAND, DEFENSE RAISED OBJECTIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Guyana 2020 Election Fraud Trial:

The highly anticipated trial concerning alleged electoral irregularities during Guyana’s 2020 General Elections has officially restarted. The first prosecution witness, Rosalinda Rasul, took the stand on Tuesday.

Rasul’s testimony is expected to provide critical insights into the events and actions surrounding the disputed electoral process. The case, which has drawn nationwide and international attention, centers on allegations of fraud, misconduct, and procedural violations that followed the contentious election.

As the trial progresses, prosecutors are expected to call multiple witnesses while the defense team prepares to challenge the allegations. The outcome of this case could have significant political and legal implications ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

More details from Tiana Cole.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
