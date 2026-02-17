NESTA COPS 2026 MASH DANCE-HALL MONARCH TITLE, OKC THE ARTISTE COMES IN WITH 2ND AND ALABAMA 3RD

— The Georgetown waterfront was electrified on Sunday, February 15, 2026, as Ernesta Nelson, known professionally as “NESTA,” stormed the stage to claim the prestigious 2026 Dancehall Monarch title. The competition, held at the Kitty Seawalls, served as a cornerstone event for this year’s Mashramani celebrations, drawing thousands of fans to witness the crowning of a new queen of the genre.

NESTA’s victory marks a full-circle moment for the artist, who first gained national attention as a child prodigy in the Junior Calypso arena.

The Road to the Crown

The 2026 competition was widely regarded as one of the most competitive in recent years, featuring a mix of veteran performers and fresh lyrical talent.

The Winner: NESTA delivered a high-energy set that blended her signature Caribbean fusion with sharp, modern dancehall rhythms. Her stage command and vocal clarity were cited by judges as the deciding factors in her win.

delivered a high-energy set that blended her signature Caribbean fusion with sharp, modern dancehall rhythms. Her stage command and vocal clarity were cited by judges as the deciding factors in her win. Second Place: O.K.C The Artiste took the runner-up spot, earning high marks for stage presence and a lyrical flow that kept the crowd on their feet.

took the runner-up spot, earning high marks for stage presence and a lyrical flow that kept the crowd on their feet. Third Place: Alabama secured third, praised for its versatility and the melodic quality of its entry.

Fourth Place: Original Lyrics rounded out the winners’ circle, maintaining his reputation as one of the most creative writers in the local industry.

Profile of a Champion: From Calypso to Dancehall

NESTA’s win is the result of over two decades in the spotlight. Her transition across various genres has enabled her to build a diverse international fan base.

Career Phase Key Achievements Early Years Began performing at age 3; multiple-time Junior Calypso Monarch. Genre Evolution Transitioned from Calypso to Soca, and finally into Reggae and Dancehall. Major Singles Hit tracks include “Essence” and high-profile collaborations with Tarrus Riley. International Reach Based between New York and Guyana; featured at Atlanta Carnival and the Barbados Fashion & Music Awards.

Cultural Impact of “Mash 2026”

The Dancehall Monarch competition continues to serve as a vital engine for Guyana’s creative economy. Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., noted that the high quality of performances this year reflects the government’s investment in the “Orange Economy.”

“NESTA’s triumph not only reflects her individual excellence but also signals the evolving landscape of dancehall music, where innovation and authenticity continue to drive the genre forward,” remarked Antonio Dey during the live broadcast.

As Mashramani season peaks, the win positions NESTA as a central figure in the upcoming Republic Day costume parade and regional tours scheduled for later this summer.

