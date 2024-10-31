‘MY SON’S LIFE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SPARED’, MOTHER OF TEEN BANDIT CRIES FOR JUSTICE

The mother of a teenage bandit, who believes her son’s life should have been spared, is urging the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. The teen was reportedly apprehended with stolen items at the time of the incident. Travis Chase has more on this story.
