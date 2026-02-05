MP DUNCAN CALLS FOR ‘UNFETTERED ACCESS ‘ TO MEDIA FOR PARLIAMENTARY COVERAGE

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

A firestorm has erupted within the National Assembly over what APNU Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan describes as a “dangerous rollback” of press freedom. The controversy follows a decision by Speaker Manzoor Nadir to implement stringent new restrictions on independent media access during the 2026 Budget debates, prompting forceful condemnation from both the opposition benches and the Guyana Press Association (GPA).

Unrestricted Access Denied

Raising the issue on the floor of the House, MP Duncan accused the Speaker of breaking from long-standing democratic norms to shield the government from public scrutiny. He called for the immediate restoration of “unfettered access” for all accredited media entities.

“Mr. Speaker, I condemn [this move]… and that’s a very troubling move,” Duncan stated during his presentation. When challenged by the Speaker to define what he wished to see restored, Duncan was unequivocal: “Accessing this house unrestricted,” as has historically been the practice in Guyana’s Parliament.

GPA Rejects “Erroneous” Claims

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has issued its own stinging rebuke, describing the restrictions as unjustified. The controversy deepened after Speaker Nadir claimed the GPA was responsible for selecting which journalists occupy the limited seats available—a claim the Association has flatly rejected.

The Disputed Restrictions include:

Limited Seating: Drastic reduction in allocated slots for private media representatives.

Drastic reduction in allocated slots for private media representatives. Camera Restrictions: Limitations on independent filming within the chambers, forcing outlets to rely on state-controlled feeds.

Limitations on independent filming within the chambers, forcing outlets to rely on state-controlled feeds. Access Protocols: Onerous identification requirements for reporters that go beyond standard security procedures.

Pandemic-Era Rules Revived?

The Speaker has defended the measures as a continuation of agreements made during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, media workers and the GPA point out that those arrangements were explicitly temporary. They argue that applying pandemic-era restrictions to the current Parliament is a “backward step” for transparency.

The GPA has formally raised these concerns with the Diplomatic Corps and international media partners, warning that the current environment undermines the public’s right to be informed about national decision-making.

