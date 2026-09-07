MOHAMED TAKES GUYANA’S POLICE PROBE TO THE WORLD

HGP Nightly News – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has taken his concerns over recent police operations to international bodies, accusing the Government of using state institutions to harass and intimidate him and members of his party.

A diplomatic briefing note dated September 5 was reportedly sent to the United Nations, CARICOM, the OAS, the United States, Britain, Canada and the Carter Center.

The document calls for international scrutiny of what Mohamed’s office describes as escalating threats to political freedoms, due process and the rule of law.

At the centre of the brief is a timeline of events beginning on September 3, when Mohamed and members of his staff were detained by police over allegations surrounding their movements near President Irfaan Ali’s private residence at Leonora.

Although Mohamed was initially released on his own recognisance, the document claims he was later re-detained along with MPs Dr. Gordon Barker and Dr. Andre Lewis and Regional Councillor Sean Nelson.

The opposition office alleges that police confiscated mobile phones belonging to the Opposition Leader, elected officials and support staff.

It further claims that personal vehicles belonging to Mohamed and his staff were impounded and remain in state custody without clear legal justification.

“The continued retention of these vehicles raises questions concerning the legal authority for their seizure, the evidential basis for their continued detention, and whether their retention is necessary and proportionate,” the brief states.

The document also raises concerns over the continued retention of Mohamed’s phones and laptop.

His office fears that specialised software may have been used to bypass security controls and access privileged legal matters, political strategy documents and private communications with constituents.

The brief alleges that three staff members remain in police custody after being taken to their homes in handcuffs for searches which the opposition says were conducted without warrants.

It also points to the overnight detention of MP Natasha Singh and her husband, the physical search of MP Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, and the interception of a WIN parliamentary delegation delivering humanitarian relief to families affected by the MV Barima tragedy.

Mohamed’s office describes the developments as an emerging pattern of intimidation targeting constitutional officers.

It is calling on international partners to engage directly with the opposition and demand explanations from the Guyana Government over the legal authority for the searches, detentions and seizure of electronic devices and vehicles.

“Elected representatives must be able to organise, communicate with citizens, travel, assemble, and perform their constitutional functions without fear that state institutions will be used against them because of their political position,” the brief warns.

The document also cautions that Guyana’s economic growth must not come at the expense of democratic accountability.