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Questions Raised Over Mabaruma Settlement Health Center

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

MABARUMA SETTLEMENT, REGION ONE — Questions are mounting over the operational status of the newly constructed $42 million (GYD) health centre at Mabaruma Settlement, Region One (Barima-Waini), after an on-site visit by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan revealed the facility remains unoccupied, unguarded, and overgrown with vegetation despite being physically completed months ago.

The visit followed up on an April 2026 inspection by Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, during which the administration heralded the clinic as a cornerstone in transforming regional healthcare, promising “faster, closer, and more reliable care” to roughly 8,000 residents across the sub-district.

Physical Completion Versus Operational Healthcare Delivery

During his inspection of the compound, MP Duncan observed that while the building’s physical structure appears fully erected, it shows clear signs of abandonment:

  • Site Abandonment: The perimeter lacks security personnel, the entry gates remain unmanned, and encroaching vines and weed overgrowth are taking over the newly erected perimeter fence.
  • Residents Lacking Intended Relief: Intended to relieve residents from traveling long distances to Kumaka or Mabaruma Central for basic medical care, the unopened building forces families to continue incurring costly river and road transportation expenses for routine treatments.
  • The “White Elephant” Critique: Community members who spoke with the parliamentary representative expressed frustration that millions in public funds were spent on a turnkey structure that is not providing medical services.

“This was supposed to be in use already,” MP Duncan said during his site inspection. “The folks said this was built and was supposed to help in not having people go all the way down to Kumaka. Building is important, yes—you build it, now what? Residents are still going all the way to Mabaruma Central for health services.”

Demand for Ministerial Accountability and Operational Metrics

Duncan stressed that true development cannot be judged by Ribbon-cutting ceremonies, press announcements, or social media photographs, demanding that the Ministry of Health provide detailed accounting on several critical operational questions:

  • Handover & Operational Status: Has the construction contractor formally handed over the building to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) or the Ministry of Health?
  • Staffing Complement: How many medical doctors, registered nurses, community health workers, and pharmacists have been officially assigned to the facility?
  • Medical Equipment & Supply Chain: Have the necessary diagnostic equipment, cold-chain refrigeration units for vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and patient beds been procured and installed?
  • Value for Money: With $42 million in taxpayers’ dollars expended, what is the timeline to open the doors and admit the first outpatient?

Duncan affirmed that when the National Assembly reconvenes, the parliamentary opposition will push for full transparency regarding delayed capital projects across hinterland communities to ensure public infrastructure investments translate into tangible improvements in community wellbeing.

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