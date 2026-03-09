MOHAMED SLAMS “UNACCEPTABLE” STATE OF MAHAICONY HOSTEL

HGP Nightly News – The Leader of the Opposition is sounding the alarm over what he describes as “unacceptable and degrading” conditions at the Mahaicony Hostel, a facility meant to house Indigenous Guyanese traveling to the coast for medical care, education, and official business.

Azruddin Mohamed released a statement detailing serious concerns after his team gathered information from the facility, though he himself was denied entry when he attempted to visit.

According to the statement, the most alarming issue involves sleeping arrangements. Male and female occupants are reportedly sharing the same room, raising serious concerns about privacy, safety, and the dignity of women staying there.

“Women have expressed discomfort and say they do not feel safe or comfortable having to sleep in the same space as men,” Mohamed said.

The conditions extend beyond room assignments. Staff reportedly told Mohamed’s team that they are given only soap powder to clean the building, with no proper cleaning supplies provided. Toilets are described as filthy and poorly maintained. Many beds lack proper sheets or coverings, forcing occupants to sleep in uncomfortable and unhygienic conditions.

Mohamed noted that all of this is happening despite a $7.5 billion allocation in the national budget for the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

When the Opposition Leader attempted to visit the hostel himself, he was turned away at the gate. Security guards stated they had been instructed not to allow him into the building.

“The Opposition Leader holds a constitutional office and should not be prevented from accessing a government facility,” the statement read.

Mohamed drew a sharp contrast between the conditions at the hostel and what he described as the “luxurious lifestyle” of Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne, whom he associated with hundreds of millions of dollars in property.

“Indigenous Guyanese are expected to stay in facilities that fall below basic standards of cleanliness and dignity,” he said.

The Opposition Leader is now calling on the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to address the conditions at the Mahaicony Hostel immediately.

Like this: Like Loading...