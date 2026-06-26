Missing Cuban Woman Found Dead, Police Constable Arrested As Murder Probe Begins

Police Constable Confesses to Cold-Blooded Murder of Missing Cuban National Dailen Paneque Gómez

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

ENMORE, GUYANA — A massive multi-agency search for a missing 26-year-old Cuban national has concluded in horrific fashion along the East Coast of Demerara. The highly sensitive missing person’s case has rapidly transformed into a chilling homicide investigation following the discovery of her decomposed body and the subsequent arrest and graphic murder confession of a serving member of the Guyana Police Force.

The severely decomposed remains of Dailen Paneque Gómez, a resident of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, were recovered by Crime Chief and Deputy Commissioner of Police Wendell Blanhum alongside frontline detectives at approximately 19:50 hrs on Wednesday evening. The body was discovered concealed deep within a thick clump of bushes inside the Enmore Backdam area, six days after she completely vanished.

In a disturbing development that has rocked the local law enforcement apparatus, 20-year-old active Police Constable Randy Thomas, a resident of Mahaica who shared an intimate relationship with the deceased, was taken into custody. Facing intensive, structured interrogation from internal affairs investigators, Constable Thomas shattered his initial denials and provided a meticulous, written confession detailing how he planned and executed the brutal killing.

According to detailed confession statements exposed by senior investigators on Thursday, Thomas meticulously premeditated the encounter on Thursday, June 18, 2026—the very day Gómez was reported missing by her frantic relatives while supposedly commuting to her assignment at the Mon Repos Health Centre. Investigators established that earlier that morning, Thomas traveled to a Chinese supermarket in his home village of Mahaica, purchasing a length of industrial rope. He then contacted Gómez, arranging a deceptive meeting in Enmore before driving her deep into the isolated backdam in his private motor car.

Thomas claimed to detectives that once inside the vehicle, an intimate discussion rapidly mutated into a volatile argument, during which he alleges the young woman became enraged and physically assaulted him. In a shocking display of calculated violence, Thomas confessed that he pulled out an unlicensed, illegal handgun he had brought along, placed a plush teddy bear firmly against the woman’s head to serve as a makeshift silencer, and pulled the trigger, killing her instantly with a single close-range gunshot wound.

The off-duty constable then utilized the pre-purchased rope to tightly bind her limbs before dragging her limp body out of the cabin and dumping it deep within the dense wayside bushes. In a systematic effort to thoroughly destroy forensic trace evidence, Thomas confessed to discarding the teddy bear along the escape route, tossing the illegal firearm into separate bushes, and throwing the victim’s cellular phone and the spent shell casing over a bridge at Unity, East Coast Demerara. He then drove back to his Mahaica residence, where he thoroughly scrubbed the blood-stained interior of his vehicle using concentrated hand sanitizer.

The brutal murder has sent shockwaves through the substantial Cuban diaspora community in Guyana, who had previously issued formal, public appeals to President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken to aggressively probe her sudden disappearance after her phone went dark on June 18. Crime scene technicians and ballistic ranks are currently scouring the Unity and Enmore waterways to recover the discarded cellular device and murder weapon to scientifically corroborate the suspect’s chilling admissions. As the file is being fast-tracked to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for formal advice, the administration faces mounting scrutiny regarding internal screening protocols, given that a serving officer utilized an illegal, unregistered weapon to execute a civilian.