Week Of Witness Problems Stalls Election Fraud Trial Until September

By Marvin Cato HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — What was meticulously scheduled to be a high-velocity week of critical state evidence in the long-running 2020 General and Regional Elections fraud trial has instead collapsed into administrative frustration. Back-to-back witness availability crises completely dismantled the prosecution’s momentum, forcing the high-profile case into another lengthy adjournment and pushing the entire matter off the court calendar until September.

The state’s case stalled twice in just 72 hours, leaving the court completely paralyzed, unable to receive evidence, and bringing the week’s scheduled hearings to an abrupt, unexpected standstill.

The ultimate blow fell during Wednesday’s session when Lead Prosecutor, King’s Counsel Darshan Ramdhani, informed the court that the vital witness lined up to take the stand had encountered an unforeseen emergency and could not travel to the courthouse. Lacking any immediate backup witness to insert into the gap, the prosecution was left stranded, forcing Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty to reluctantly adjourn the entire trial.

However, the structural vulnerabilities in the state’s planning had manifested earlier in the week. On Monday, the prosecution attempted to call former Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) IT Manager, Daniel Giddings—a witness widely viewed as a cornerstone to the state’s conspiracy narrative.

Because Giddings is currently residing outside of Guyana, the prosecution moved to have him deliver his testimony virtually via Zoom. That maneuver was immediately met by a fierce, wall-of-defense objection from prominent defense counsel Nigel Hughes. Hughes argued aggressively that a witness of Giddings’ immense significance must be physically present in the well of the court. He insisted that testifying through a digital screen would severely compromise the defense’s constitutional right to an unmitigated, in-person cross-examination, especially given the technical complexity of the IT infrastructure being debated.

The high-stakes legal ambush triggered a prolonged, unscheduled debate between the legal teams, leaving prosecutors scrambling to determine if a local witness could be rushed to the stand instead. With none available, Monday’s entire operational session was effectively wiped out. When the subsequent witness suffered an emergency on Wednesday, it compounded what had already mutated into a disastrous week for the state’s legal team.

The double blow represents a massive loss of momentum in what stands as Guyana’s most politically charged, sensitive criminal litigation. A block of court time that was heavily engineered to push the trial toward its final stages instead concluded with zero structural progress, leaving the landmark trial frozen for months.

The sweeping criminal case centers on grave allegations of conspiracy and fraud regarding the tabulation and declaration of results from the deeply contentious March 2, 2020, general elections. The initial counting process triggered five months of volatile political and diplomatic gridlock before a final, verified recount declaration officially handed victory to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Seated in the defendant’s dock are nine high-profile political and electoral figures:

Keith Lowenfield , former Chief Elections Officer (CEO)

, former Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Roxanne Myers , former Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO)

, former Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) Clairmont Mingo , former Region Four Returning Officer

, former Region Four Returning Officer Volda Lawrence , former Minister of Public Health and PNCR Chairperson

, former Minister of Public Health and PNCR Chairperson Carol Smith-Joseph , People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Executive Member

, People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Executive Member Michelle Miller, Sheffern February, Enrique Livan, and Denise Babb-Cummings, former GECOM clerical and IT employees.

The nine defendants collectively face 19 indictable counts, including conspiracy to defraud the electorate and misconduct in public office. All of the accused have vehemently denied the allegations, maintaining that the figures they processed matched their original documentation, and they all remain on self-bail as the country waits until September for the legal battle to resume.