Wednesday, November 13, 2024
MIKE POMPEO IS BACK IN GUYANA, PRIVATE MEETINGS HELD WITH PRESIDENT ALI AND VP JAGDEO

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Mike Pompeo, the former U.S. Secretary of State, is back in Guyana for private meetings with President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. The agenda and specifics of these meetings are not publicly disclosed, but they are expected to discuss bilateral relations and potential areas of cooperation. Travis Chase provides more insights into Pompeo’s visit and its significance for Guyana’s international relationships.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
