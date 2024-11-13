AFC & PNC/R TO MEET ON POSSIBLE COALITION TALKS – OPPOSITION LEADER

As the General and Regional Elections approach, there is growing speculation about whether the opposition political parties are closer to forming an alliance. Dacia Richards has been closely monitoring these developments, tracking negotiations and discussions among the parties. The potential alliance could significantly impact the electoral landscape. More details on these political maneuvers are covered in her latest report.
