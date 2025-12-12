Friday, December 12, 2025
MAYOR ASSURES LA PENITENCE MARKET VENDORS WILL NOT BE IMPACTED AS DISPLACEMENT NECESSARY FOR UPGRADES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Vendors operating at the La Penitence Market have been assured that their livelihoods will not be disrupted as the facility prepares to undergo major rehabilitation works, despite the need for temporary displacement.

The assurance was given by Chief Citizen Mayor Alfred Mentore following a meeting on Tuesday between the Mayor and City Council and E&A Consultancy, where plans were finalised for the long-awaited upgrade of the market.

The rehabilitation project, a collaborative effort between the Georgetown Mayor and City Council and the Government of Guyana, is aimed at modernising one of the capital’s busiest commercial hubs while preventing vendors from being forced onto the streets during construction.

Mayor Mentore acknowledged that the market has significantly deteriorated over time and is in urgent need of investment.

“This is an old market that needs financial investment, and it has outlived its usefulness over the years. We really need to invest in this market,” Mentore said.

He added that as Guyana continues to experience economic transformation, public infrastructure must reflect the country’s new reality.

“Guyana is now an oil-producing country, and markets of this nature need the kind of investment to look like an oil economy,” the Mayor stated.

According to Mentore, vendors will be temporarily relocated to nearby, suitable locations to allow rehabilitation works to proceed uninterrupted. He stressed that arrangements will be made to ensure vendors can continue their businesses without a loss of income.

“We take it down, and we put it back up, and we will have some arrangements with persons who usually sell here so that they can continue their business,” he explained.

The Mayor further revealed that the Council is considering the use of private properties in close proximity to the market, including property owned by Mr. Rambarran and another nearby site, as temporary vending locations during the construction period.

City officials have committed to maintaining open communication with vendors and the consulting team throughout the rehabilitation process. They say the goal is to deliver improved sanitation, safety, and functionality, while ensuring a smoother commercial experience once the upgraded market is completed.


