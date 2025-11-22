Saturday, November 22, 2025
“MATCH YOUR TOUGH TALK WITH ACTION,” VPAC CALLS ON ATTORNEY GENERAL TO ACT IN LUXURY-VEHICLE SCHEME

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
BY: TRAVIS CHASE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS|

The Vigilant Political Action Committee (VPAC) is calling for equal enforcement of the law, urging Attorney General Anil Nandlall to apply the same intensity used in the Azruddin Mohamed Lamborghini matter to the unfolding luxury-vehicle import scandal.

VPAC founder Dorwain Bess issued a strongly worded statement demanding that the Attorney General match his tough talk with decisive action.

Bess is calling for:

  • Full post-clearance audits
  • Forensic VIN and engine checks
  • A comprehensive investigation into what is now believed to be a central transnational luxury-car duty-evasion ring rooted in Guyana

He said, “Guyana cannot have one standard for ordinary people and another for well-connected businesses. If the Attorney General says no one is above the law, he must prove it—or it will be clear double standards.”

According to VPAC, the movement is monitoring what it describes as far more serious allegations involving a well-known local auto dealership and a network of accomplices and shipping companies.

A former participant in Canada’s Project Myra operation has detailed accounts of a long-running scheme involving VIN tampering, smuggling, fake paperwork, and the downgrading of engine specifications to slash duties—allegations VPAC says surpass the Lamborghini case.

VPAC also referenced a recent ruling by Chief Justice Roxane George, which affirmed that the Guyana Revenue Authority is legally empowered to conduct post-clearance tax reassessments even after goods have been released.

The movement argues that, in light of that ruling—and the Attorney General’s own public celebration of it—there is now no excuse for failing to review past imports or take decisive action in this expanding scandal.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
