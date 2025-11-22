Saturday, November 22, 2025
FORENSIC INVESTIGATION NEEDED INTO LUXURY CAR TAX EVASION SCHEME – MAHIPAUL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
BY: TRAVIS CHASE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS|

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) is calling for a full-scale, forensic investigation into the expanding luxury-vehicle import scandal, which has exposed allegations of VIN tampering, fraudulent documentation, and large-scale tax evasion.

Shadow Minister of Local Government and senior PNCR official Ganesh Mahipaul said the allegations are far too serious to ignore. He urged the government to act swiftly and transparently as he addressed the party’s weekly press conference.

Claims: Fake VINs, Engine Downgrades & Misclassification

Mahipaul pointed to allegations that a major Guyanese dealership has been:

  • Engineering fake VINs
  • Downgrading engine specifications to attract lower tariffs
  • Misclassifying luxury vehicles to reduce customs duties significantly

He stressed that billions in tax revenue may have been lost through such schemes and insisted that the Government must show it is serious about tackling high-level tax evasion.

Failure to Act Risks Public Trust, PNCR Warns

Mahipaul cautioned that any failure to launch a credible, independent forensic investigation would send a troubling signal that government agencies are selective in their pursuit of justice.

He said this would erode public confidence in the state’s ability to safeguard accountability and transparency.

Link to Project Myra Investigation

The scandal deepened in recent weeks after a former participant in Canada’s Project Myra police operation provided investigators with detailed accounts of a long-running transnational smuggling racket.

The testimony alleges that a Guyanese auto dealership, in collaboration with multiple accomplices—including shipping agents and companies—has been moving stolen or fraudulently obtained high-end vehicles into Guyana using manipulated paperwork.

The PNCR says only a forensic investigation, conducted free from political interference, can uncover the full scale of the operation.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
