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MASKED GUNMAN ISSUES DEATH THREATS AGAINST CANU HEAD

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“The Syndicate is Coming”: Law Enforcement on High Alert After Masked Gunman Threatens CANU Head

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A chilling video circulating on social media has triggered an immediate and high-stakes law enforcement investigation after a masked gunman issued explicit death threats against James Singh, the Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU).

The video, which appeared over the weekend, is being treated as a credible and direct challenge to the state’s ongoing war on narco-trafficking, with authorities vowing that the “joint services will not be intimidated.”

The Video: “The Syndicate is Coming for You”

In the highly disturbing footage, a hooded individual is seen brandishing a modern firearm while holding a photograph of the senior anti-narcotics official.

  • Spanish-Speaking Threat: The individual in the video speaks in Spanish, leading investigators to believe the message may originate from or be linked to international cartels operating within the region.
  • The Translation: Audio analysis reveals repeated vows of violence. “The syndicate is coming for you,” and “We are going to kill you,” are among the explicit threats made against Singh.
  • Verification Process: Security agencies, in collaboration with international law enforcement counterparts, are currently utilizing digital forensics to verify the origin and authenticity of the clip.

A Retaliatory Message?

Sources close to the investigation suggest the threat is likely a direct response to CANU’s aggressive 2026 operational tempo, which has crippled several major trafficking corridors in the first quarter alone.

  • Massive Seizures: Between January and March 2026, CANU successfully intercepted over 371 kilograms (approximately 817 lbs) of illegal narcotics.
  • High-Value Busts: This includes a massive 70kg cocaine seizure in Parika and the dismantling of distribution hubs in Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne), which has been identified as the current trafficking hotspot.
  • Economic Blow: The international street value of drugs removed from the market by CANU this year already exceeds $1.2 Billion GYD, providing a significant motive for criminal retaliation.

James Singh: “A Threat to One is a Threat to All”

Responding to the video, James Singh remained resolute, stating that such intimidation tactics only confirm that the agency’s operations are hitting their marks.

“A threat against me is a threat against the entire organization. We remain undeterred, and this only underscores the impact we are having on narco-traffickers,” Singh declared.

He emphasized that the Joint Services—comprising the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force—stand united and will continue to dismantle the infrastructure of these criminal networks regardless of the “syndicate’s” posturing.

No Retreat, No Surrender

The emergence of this video marks a dangerous escalation in the rhetoric of Guyana’s criminal underworld. However, for James Singh and the officers of CANU, the mission remains unchanged. As security is tightened around key officials, the message from the “joint services” is clear: the state will not cower to masked threats, and the crackdown on the “syndicate” will only intensify.

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