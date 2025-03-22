Saturday, March 22, 2025
MAN FRUSTRATED OVER NEIGHBOURS ENCROACHING ON HIS LAND, POSES AN UNSANITARY ENVIRONMENT
MAN FRUSTRATED OVER NEIGHBOURS ENCROACHING ON HIS LAND, POSES AN UNSANITARY ENVIRONMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Newsroom

A resident of Triumph, East Coast Demerara, says he is at his wits’ end after three years of ongoing land disputes with his neighbors, with no resolution in sight.

The man who spoke to HGPTV expressed deep frustration over what he describes as a constant battle for access and boundary clarity. He claims repeated attempts to engage authorities and mediate the situation have yielded little to no results.

He says the dispute has caused tensions within the community and has significantly affected his quality of life. He notes that he is now “out of options” and is pleading for urgent intervention from local authorities or the Ministry of Housing.

The case underscores the growing number of unresolved land and property issues facing residents across the country. Many say the system is too slow and inaccessible when conflicts arise.

Previous article
VENEZUELA’S AGGRESSION WILL BE DEALT WITH APPROPRIATELY,VP JAGDEO SAYS INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS ARE ENGAGED DAILY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
