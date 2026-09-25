Guyana Rejects Some U.S. Deportees As Two-Year Resettlement Deal Takes Effect

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana is not functioning as an open-ended receiving depot for third-country deportees removed from the United States, with local security authorities already exercising their sovereign discretion to reject several candidates submitted by Washington under the contentious bilateral resettlement arrangement.

The disclosure was made by United States Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot on the sidelines of the 27th INTERPOL Americas Regional Conference in Georgetown.

Clarifying operational terms that had remained largely shielded from public view, Ambassador Theriot confirmed that the bilateral pact spans a binding two-year operational window, underwritten by US$7.8 million in direct federal funding from the United States to finance housing, healthcare, vocational integration, and administrative needs for accepted transferees.

Strict Screening: Georgetown Vetoes Names from Washington’s Transfer List

Ambassador Theriot revealed that Guyana possesses and actively exercises an absolute vetting mechanism over every individual proposed for deportation to its shores:

List Pruned by Domestic Authorities: The initial manifest transmitted by American immigration authorities contained considerably more candidates than the six third-country nationals who landed in Guyana three weeks ago.

The initial manifest transmitted by American immigration authorities contained considerably more candidates than the six third-country nationals who landed in Guyana three weeks ago. Independent Local Vetting: Guyanese intelligence and immigration officers conducted autonomous background assessments and systematically rejected multiple candidates on the roster.

Guyanese intelligence and immigration officers conducted autonomous background assessments and systematically rejected multiple candidates on the roster. The Criminal Exclusion Rule: Ambassador Theriot affirmed that the Government of Guyana established a non-negotiable benchmark prohibiting the transfer of any individuals with confirmed criminal convictions.

“Guyana has made it clear that it will not accept individuals with criminal records,” Ambassador Theriot stated, addressing public anxieties regarding national security.

The US$7.8M Financing Package and the Role of the IOM

Addressing the economic mechanics of the bilateral arrangement, Ambassador Theriot confirmed that Washington has earmarked US$7.8 million over the life of the agreement to prevent the initiative from becoming a financial burden on Guyanese taxpayers:

Comprehensive Support Architecture: The US$7.8 million allocation is structured to cover the complete logistical continuum—including private accommodation leases, essential sustenance, emergency healthcare, language translation, and psycho-social assistance.

The US$7.8 million allocation is structured to cover the complete logistical continuum—including private accommodation leases, essential sustenance, emergency healthcare, language translation, and psycho-social assistance. Multilateral Oversight via IOM: The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has been contracted as the primary operational partner tasked with managing field welfare, monitoring human rights compliance, and facilitating transition services for accepted transferees.

The has been contracted as the primary operational partner tasked with managing field welfare, monitoring human rights compliance, and facilitating transition services for accepted transferees. Temporary Staging vs. Permanent Residency: Transferees may reside in Guyana on a temporary status while multilateral agencies negotiate travel documents and repatriation corridors back to their countries of origin. Alternatively, transferees may petition for permanent legal residency in Guyana, though Ambassador Theriot emphasized that any grant of permanent domestic status rests exclusively at the discretion of the Government of Guyana.

Mounting Demands for Full Disclosure

Despite Ambassador Theriot’s public clarifications, the arrangement continues to encounter intense pushback across Guyana’s political spectrum:

Transparency Concerns: Parliamentary opposition parties—including the APNU+AFC—alongside legal commentators and civil society organizations have criticized the administration for refusing to formally table the signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) or treaty text in the National Assembly.

Parliamentary opposition parties—including the APNU+AFC—alongside legal commentators and civil society organizations have criticized the administration for refusing to formally table the signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) or treaty text in the National Assembly. Security Anxieties: Critics have questioned whether domestic law enforcement can adequately monitor non-citizens whose historical intelligence files remain foreign, particularly given regional precedents where smaller Caribbean jurisdictions declined similar resettlement requests from the United States.

With the two-year arrangement now in active execution, the administration faces sustained parliamentary calls to present the comprehensive resettlement framework before the National Assembly to institutionalize oversight over incoming flights.