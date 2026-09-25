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27th Interpol Americas Conference Opens In Guyana Amid Growing Threats To National Security

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Senior law enforcement commanders, intelligence chiefs, and security delegates from across the Western Hemisphere have convened in Georgetown for the 27th INTERPOL Americas Regional Conference, a high-level summit focused on dismantling transnational organized crime networks, interdicting cross-border contraband, and curbing an alarming surge in global financial fraud.

The two-day conference, which officially opened on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, provides a collaborative operational platform for member states to assess emerging criminal trends, harmonize investigative methods, and deploy practical law enforcement tools to protect vulnerable populations throughout the Americas and the Caribbean.

Guyana’s hosting of the biennial security conference coincides with significant milestones in its institutional participation within the global policing architecture, having formally joined INTERPOL on October 1, 1968. The nation’s National Central Bureau (NCB) in Georgetown, embedded directly within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), serves as the 24/7 communications and intelligence pipeline linking local detectives to 196 member countries worldwide.

Border Vulnerabilities and Proactive Defense

Delivering the keynote address to open the assembly, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips stressed that Guyana’s unique geographic position—serving as the physical bridge connecting continental South America with the Caribbean archipelago—places the country at a strategic yet vulnerable crossroads for illicit trafficking:

  • Contraband Corridors: Prime Minister Phillips pointed out that expansive, porous land boundaries, shared river basins, and vast Atlantic maritime waters create operational challenges that international cartels actively exploit.
  • Human Exploitation: The Prime Minister condemned human trafficking syndicates and gunrunning rings that feed on displaced migrants and marginalized communities.

“Narcotics and illegal firearms travel through illegal channels while traffickers and smugglers profit from people already placed in desperate circumstances,” Prime Minister Phillips stated.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond echoed those security imperatives, emphasizing the multi-billion-dollar modernization investments channeled into Guyana’s domestic defense and surveillance systems. She argued that traditional reactive policing is obsolete in an era dominated by asymmetric, digitally enabled criminal enterprises.

“Security can no longer be understood as responding to crime after it occurs; it requires us to protect our people, our borders, our institutions,” Minister Walrond affirmed.

Fraud Alerts Jump 40%: Cryptocurrency and Asset Recovery High on Agenda

A central pillar of the Georgetown deliberations centers on combating sophisticated economic crimes, following findings published in INTERPOL’s Second Global Financial Fraud Assessment Report:

  • Spike in Global Fraud: The assessment revealed that between 2024 and 2025, fraud-related international notices and red alerts issued across the Americas and the Caribbean escalated by 40 percent, driven by cyber-enabled scams, illicit call centers, and fraudulent investment schemes.
  • Cryptocurrency Misuse: Delegates are examining operational methodologies to trace, freeze, and seize cryptocurrency wallets exploited by organized crime cartels to launder extortion proceeds and finance narcotics consignments.
  • Asset Forfeiture Pipelines: Discussions are focusing on practical mechanics for mutual legal assistance, tracking illicit cross-border wire transfers, and accelerating the repatriation of confiscated criminal assets back to victim jurisdictions.

Addressing the assembly, INTERPOL President Lucas Philippe urged security chiefs to cut through bureaucratic complexities and maximize the operational efficiency of existing shared systems:

“Ultimately, we all want the same thing: to help officers prevent crime, investigate it and bring criminals to justice. Our structures should make that work easier rather than add complexity. That means clear channels, standard procedures, tools that work together and making the best possible use of what already exists. That is why having all the key stakeholders around the table today matters.”

Deploying the Operational Task Force (OTF) Model

To move beyond policy rhetoric and achieve concrete takedowns, the conference highlighted the rollout of INTERPOL’s Operational Task Force (OTF) Model:

  • Targeted Multilateral Action: The OTF framework provides member countries with specialized, agile coordination cells designed to target specific high-value targets, transnational syndicates, or emerging criminal threats that overwhelm single jurisdictions.
  • Closing Intelligence Gaps: By facilitating real-time biometric and forensic data sharing, direct access to INTERPOL’s global databases (including the I-24/7 network), and joint operational commands, the model eliminates blind spots between regional police forces.

The 27th INTERPOL Americas Regional Conference continues its closed-door working sessions in Georgetown, with delegates slated to conclude proceedings with joint operational recommendations for hemispheric policing cooperation.

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