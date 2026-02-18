Wednesday, February 18, 2026
MAGISTRATE JUDY LATCHMAN’S ACTION WAS “APPROPRIATE” –  PROSECUTION ON ARREST WARRANT ISSUED FOR MOHAMED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The prosecution team in the ongoing extradition trial of Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar “Shell” Mohamed, has come out in strong defense of the court’s decision to briefly detain the younger Mohamed on Monday. Lead Prosecutor Terrence Williams KC and Prosecuting Attorney Glenn Hanoman maintain that Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman’s issuance of an arrest warrant was an “appropriate and necessary” response to uphold the dignity of the legal system.

The statement follows a chaotic Monday morning where a 25-minute delay led to the Opposition Leader being escorted to a police outpost in handcuffs before the warrant was ultimately recalled.

The Prosecution’s Argument: Punctuality as Law

During the afternoon session, the prosecution dismissed claims by the defense that the warrant was an “overreaction” for a mere report date.

  • No Special Status: The prosecution argued that the court’s business cannot be delayed for any individual, regardless of their political standing as the Leader of the Opposition. “You can’t expect the court’s business to be delayed because of your absence,” Williams told reporters.
  • A Pattern of Conduct: Prosecutor Glenn Hanoman reminded the court that this was not the first time Mohamed had arrived late. He characterized the behavior as “disrespectful” and argued that the defendant “ought to be taught a lesson” regarding court protocol.
  • Dismissing “Just Reasons”: While Mohamed blamed slashed tyres for his lateness, Hanoman pointed out that the defense’s explanations shifted throughout the morning—initially citing illness before transitioning to the tyre-slashing claim—which the prosecution viewed with skepticism.

Magistrate’s Warning: “The Wheels of Justice”

Magistrate Judy Latchman, who eventually “tempered justice with mercy” by recalling the warrant, echoed the prosecution’s sentiment in a pointed address from the bench.

“In your mind, your reasons are just, but the wheels of justice must continue to turn in a timely manner, and it will do so under this court’s watch,” Magistrate Latchman warned.

She made it explicitly clear that any further tardiness would result in the immediate escheating (forfeiture) of his GY$150,000 bail and his remand to prison until the conclusion of the committal hearing.

What Happens Next? (February 18, 2026)

The case is set to resume today, Wednesday, February 18, with several high-priority items on the agenda:

  1. Nazar Mohamed’s Health: The court expects an updated, verified medical certificate explaining the elder Mohamed’s continued absence due to illness.
  2. Dhurjon’s Guarantee: Defense Attorney Siand Dhurjon has gone as far as promising the court that he will personally collect Azruddin Mohamed to ensure he is present before the 9:00 a.m. bell.
  3. Witness Testimony: The prosecution is expected to continue presenting evidence related to the 11-count U.S. indictment involving wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering.
Hgp Nightly News Staff
