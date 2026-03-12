Friday, March 13, 2026
LICENSED FIREARM DISCOVERED IN BAG OF PRIMARY SCHOOL STUDENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A chilling discovery disrupted the school day at St. Agnes Primary School on Church Street on Monday, March 9, 2026. A Grade 5 student was found in possession of a licensed Taurus 9mm pistol and a magazine containing eleven rounds of ammunition, triggering an immediate investigation by the Guyana Police Force and the Ministry of Education.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Georgetown community, raising urgent questions about firearm security and the safety of the nation’s schools.

The Discovery: A “Clicking Sound” in the Classroom

The incident unfolded shortly after 13:00 hrs during a routine afternoon class session.

  • The Alert: A student reported hearing a “clicking sound” coming from a classmate’s desk.
  • The Search: While a teacher’s initial search of the student’s haversack yielded nothing, another student discovered the weapon concealed beneath the desk moments later.
  • Securing the Scene: The teacher immediately seized the weapon and contacted ranks at the Alberttown Police Station, who arrived shortly after to take possession of the pistol and ammunition.

Origin of the Weapon: Missing from a Safe

Investigators quickly traced the 9mm Taurus to its legal owner, a 40-year-old manager at the Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL).

  • The Timeline: The owner claimed he discovered the weapon missing from his home safe on the afternoon of Sunday, March 8. He and his relatives reportedly searched the home but were unable to locate it before it appeared at the school the following morning.
  • The Chain of Custody: The Grade 5 student reportedly told police that a 14-year-old relative had given him the gun, instructing him to place it in another family member’s vehicle. Instead, the child placed it in his backpack and brought it to class.

Alarming Intent: Allegations of Threats

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of the investigation involves the student’s alleged history at the school. Sources indicated to Nightly News that the child had previously:

  • Expressed anger toward a specific teacher and another student.
  • Made threats of violence in the past, leading to concerns that the presence of the firearm was not accidental but potentially premeditated.

Next Steps for Authorities

The firearm and ammunition remain lodged as evidence at the Alberttown Police Station. Moving forward, the investigation will focus on three key areas:

Focus AreaObjective
Criminal NegligenceDetermining if the licensed owner failed to properly secure his firearm under the Firearms Act.
Juvenile JusticeInterviewing the 14-year-old relative and the Grade 5 student in the presence of Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) officers.
School SecurityA review by the Ministry of Education into how “threats” were handled by school administration prior to this incident.
Hgp Nightly News Staff
