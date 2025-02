Outspoken Policeman Wrongfully Charged:

A controversial legal twist has emerged in the case against an outspoken policeman, as the High Court has heard that he was charged under the wrong section of the Cybercrime Act. Questions are now being raised about the legal advisor of the Guyana Police Force, who allegedly rushed to file charges against the officer. The revelation has sparked concerns over due process and legal accountability.

More details in this Travis Chase report.

