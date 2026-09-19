“How Will They Grow Without Their Dad?” — Fiancée Mourns Slain Security Guard

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The family of 25-year-old security guard Keion Wilman is demanding answers and struggling to comprehend the motive behind his execution-style killing, after he was gunned down while on duty outside a Chinese supermarket at Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara, on Wednesday night.

Wilman, a resident of Ninth Street, Dazzell Housing Scheme, Paradise, was targeted in what detectives describe as a direct hit carried out by two unidentified men on a motorcycle.

His grieving fiancée, Mariah Mohamed, who shared two toddlers aged one and two with the slain guard, described him as a hardworking, peaceful individual who lived exclusively for his young family.

“How will they grow without their dad?” a distraught Mohamed questioned during an emotional interview. “He was easy-going and friendly… a devoted father who worked and did everything he could for his family.”

Ambushed on Duty: The Non Pareil Embankment Slaying

The fatal shooting occurred at approximately 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, along the Non Pareil Railway Embankment:

The Guard Post: Wilman was stationed as an armed security officer outside the O-Guo Chinese Supermarket , maintaining watch over evening patrons and the storefront.

Wilman was stationed as an armed security officer outside the , maintaining watch over evening patrons and the storefront. The Motorcycle Hit: According to police investigators, two unidentified men rode up on a motorcycle and stopped abruptly outside the business premises. The pillion rider, brandishing a handgun, dismounted, walked directly toward Wilman, and discharged multiple rounds at close range into his chest.

According to police investigators, two unidentified men rode up on a motorcycle and stopped abruptly outside the business premises. The pillion rider, brandishing a handgun, dismounted, walked directly toward Wilman, and discharged multiple rounds at close range into his chest. The Escape: The shooter immediately remounted the motorcycle, and the duo sped away along the railway embankment corridor before alarms could be raised.

The shooter immediately remounted the motorcycle, and the duo sped away along the railway embankment corridor before alarms could be raised. Hospital Pronouncement: Wilman was rushed by public-spirited citizens and emergency responders to the Enmore Regional Hospital, where doctors battled to stabilize him. He succumbed to his traumatic chest injuries shortly after 10:00 p.m.

Ballistics and Evidence: Service Weapon Left Behind

Detectives and divisional crime scene ranks who cordoned off and processed the scene uncovered several key physical exhibits:

Unused Service Weapon: Police recovered Wilman’s assigned 12-gauge shotgun , which still contained four live cartridges , indicating that the victim was ambushed so suddenly that he had no opportunity to unholster or discharge his service weapon in self-defense.

Police recovered Wilman’s assigned , which still contained , indicating that the victim was ambushed so suddenly that he had no opportunity to unholster or discharge his service weapon in self-defense. Firearm Expended Shells: Investigators located a suspected spent warhead near the point of impact, alongside a suspected live 9mm round dropped along the suspects’ reported motorcycle escape route.

Investigators located a suspected spent warhead near the point of impact, alongside a suspected live dropped along the suspects’ reported motorcycle escape route. CCTV Surveillance Footage: Detectives have obtained and reviewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings from the supermarket and neighboring commercial properties. The footage reportedly tracked the motorcycle’s approach, the rapid confrontation, and the direction of the suspects’ flight.

Motive Remains Unclear as Police Probe Continues

Because Wilman’s service firearm and personal belongings were not stolen, investigators have not classified the shooting as a robbery, deepening the mystery for his family:

Last Moments: Mohamed shared that she had seen her fiancé just hours before he left for his evening shift. She retired to sleep, unaware that she would be awakened shortly after 10 p.m. with the news of his death.

Mohamed shared that she had seen her fiancé just hours before he left for his evening shift. She retired to sleep, unaware that she would be awakened shortly after 10 p.m. with the news of his death. No Arrests: As of Friday, the Guyana Police Force confirmed that no suspects have been detained, and active intelligence-led searches are underway across East Coast Demerara communities.

For the family of Keion Wilman, the police investigation may eventually reveal why he was targeted. But for two young children aged one and two, their father is gone, leaving a young mother to confront their future alone.