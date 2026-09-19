11 Years Later: Murder Suspect Kanand Ojha Returned To Guyana To Face Criminal Charges

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — More than a decade after fleeing the jurisdiction, wanted murder suspect Kanand Ojha has been arrested in the United States and deported back to Guyana to face formal criminal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of sex worker Noel “Nephi” Luther in July 2015.

Ojha, who had successfully evaded local law enforcement for over eleven years, was taken into custody in Queens, New York, during a coordinated federal operation conducted by the United States Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE ERO).

Following formal deportation proceedings, Ojha was returned to Guyana on Friday under the custody of Special Branch operatives, who had spearheaded the long-running intelligence-sharing operation. He was immediately transferred into criminal investigation custody and is scheduled to make his initial appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The 2015 Quamina and Carmichael Streets Homicide

The criminal case against Ojha dates back eleven years to the late-night hours of July 27, 2015, at the intersection of Quamina and Carmichael Streets in downtown Georgetown:

The Disputed Encounter: Police investigators alleged that Ojha had initially engaged Noel Luther and paid $5,000 for a commercial sexual encounter. Ojha subsequently discovered that his mobile phone and a quantity of cash were missing.

Police investigators alleged that Ojha had initially engaged Noel Luther and paid for a commercial sexual encounter. Ojha subsequently discovered that his mobile phone and a quantity of cash were missing. The Armed Confrontation: Detectives alleged that Ojha departed the scene to mobilize his associate, Ron “Andel” Forde , and returned to the intersection to confront Luther regarding the missing property.

Detectives alleged that Ojha departed the scene to mobilize his associate, , and returned to the intersection to confront Luther regarding the missing property. The Fatal Shot: A heated physical and verbal dispute ensued, during which Forde brandished an illegal firearm and discharged a single round directly into Luther’s chest. Luther was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where medical personnel pronounced the victim dead on arrival.

Forde’s 20-Year Manslaughter Sentence

Following the shooting, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued wanted bulletins for both suspects. While Ojha slipped out of the country, Forde was arrested, indicted for capital murder, and brought before the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature.

In June 2017, Forde entered a guilty plea to the lesser offense of manslaughter, admitting under oath that he shot and killed Luther. Presiding judge Justice Navindra Singh sentenced Forde to 20 years’ imprisonment.

Despite Forde’s conviction, Ojha remained on the run. The GPF subsequently re-issued an international wanted bulletin for Ojha in July 2019, continuing to pursue his extradition through international police channels.

Bilateral Law Enforcement Cooperation

State prosecutors confirmed that Ojha’s apprehension and deportation were achieved through coordinated mutual legal assistance frameworks:

Inter-Agency Coordination: The operation was executed through institutional collaboration between the Guyana Police Force , the Ministry of Home Affairs , and the Attorney General’s Chambers .

The operation was executed through institutional collaboration between the , the , and the . US Federal Partnership: Working in tandem with the United States Department of Justice under bilateral Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters treaties, intelligence units tracked Ojha to an address in Queens, New York, culminating in his arrest and removal.

Now, nine years after his co-accused was sentenced to two decades behind bars, Ojha will face trial before the courts for his alleged role in the killing.