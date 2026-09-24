HomeNewsHigh Court Judge Gino Persaud Hit US Travel Trouble Over Visa Review...
NewsPolitics

High Court Judge Gino Persaud Hit US Travel Trouble Over Visa Review Embassy Didn’t Know About

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
141

U.S. ENVOY: EMBASSY WAS UNAWARE OF JUSTICE
PERSAUD VISA REVIEW

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The United States Embassy in Georgetown was unaware that the U.S. visa of High Court Judge Justice Gino Persaud had been placed under review prior to the jurist encountering travel disruptions over the weekend, United States Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an INTERPOL conference in Georgetown, Ambassador Theriot clarified that while overseas missions periodically transmit background information to federal authorities, administrative visa reviews are initiated, processed, and decided directly in Washington, D.C.

Consequently, consular sections on the ground are frequently not alerted until a final determination has been reached by authorities in the United States.

Ambassador Theriot Explains the Washington Review Mechanism

Ambassador Theriot outlined the legal and operational framework governing existing non-immigrant visas, noting that continuous vetting can be triggered across several federal agencies:

  • Triggering Thresholds: A U.S. visa remains under continuous administrative scrutiny and can be flagged when any U.S. government department or intelligence agency receives information that questions a holder’s continued eligibility under the United States Immigration and Nationality Act.
  • Autonomous Headquarters Decisions: Ambassador Theriot noted that reviews often proceed without the prior knowledge or participation of the host country’s embassy.
  • Unknown Triggers: The Ambassador declined to disclose the nature of the information that flagged Justice Persaud’s status, the country or entity from which it originated, or the specific U.S. agency that initiated the inquiry.

Travel Blocked: The Miami Transit and Secondary Baggage Screening

Justice Persaud’s travel difficulties began over the weekend as he prepared to travel to Jamaica to attend the prestigious Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association (CMJA) Annual Conference:

  • Denied Boarding: Scheduled to transit through Miami International Airport, Justice Persaud was prevented from boarding his U.S.-bound flight at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) after airline representatives informed him that an electronic notification flagged his U.S. visa as being under administrative review.
  • Alternative Routing: Barred from transiting American airspace, the High Court Judge secured an alternative direct regional itinerary, successfully traveling to Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday.
  • Extensive Police Baggage Search: However, his eventual departure was marked by an additional, unexplained development. HGP Nightly News confirmed that more than an hour after completing check-in formalities for his alternative flight, Justice Persaud was summoned by security ranks and subjected to an extensive examination of his checked baggage by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
  • Cleared for Departure: Following the thorough baggage search, the jurist was allowed to board the aircraft and completed his journey to Jamaica. Authorities have provided no public explanation justifying the late baggage intervention or detailing whether it was linked to the U.S. travel alert.

Attorney General Rejects Allegations of Political Interference

As speculation mounted across legal and political circles regarding whether local political fallout influenced the U.S. decision, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, issued a statement rejecting claims of state involvement:

  • Zero Domestic Jurisdiction: Nandlall stated that neither the Government of Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, nor the Attorney General possesses authority over the sovereign visa policies and national security decisions of the United States.
  • Separation of Powers: The Attorney General dismissed suggestions that the administration sought to penalize the High Court Judge, maintaining that diplomatic and consular adjudications remain the exclusive domain of Washington.

Justice Persaud has made no public comment regarding the review or the airport baggage examination. For the legal fraternity, the question remains: what specific intelligence or complaint prompted federal authorities in Washington to reconsider the senior judge’s U.S. visa eligibility?

Previous article
Expanded Strategy In Motion To Transform The Local Creative Sector
Next article
2020 Elections Trial: Jaskaran Admits Years Of Anti-APNU+AFC Facebook Posts He Never Disclosed To Court
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID