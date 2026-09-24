High Court Judge Gino Persaud Hit US Travel Trouble Over Visa Review Embassy Didn’t Know About

U.S. ENVOY: EMBASSY WAS UNAWARE OF JUSTICE

PERSAUD VISA REVIEW

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The United States Embassy in Georgetown was unaware that the U.S. visa of High Court Judge Justice Gino Persaud had been placed under review prior to the jurist encountering travel disruptions over the weekend, United States Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an INTERPOL conference in Georgetown, Ambassador Theriot clarified that while overseas missions periodically transmit background information to federal authorities, administrative visa reviews are initiated, processed, and decided directly in Washington, D.C.

Consequently, consular sections on the ground are frequently not alerted until a final determination has been reached by authorities in the United States.

Ambassador Theriot Explains the Washington Review Mechanism

Ambassador Theriot outlined the legal and operational framework governing existing non-immigrant visas, noting that continuous vetting can be triggered across several federal agencies:

Triggering Thresholds: A U.S. visa remains under continuous administrative scrutiny and can be flagged when any U.S. government department or intelligence agency receives information that questions a holder’s continued eligibility under the United States Immigration and Nationality Act.

A U.S. visa remains under continuous administrative scrutiny and can be flagged when any U.S. government department or intelligence agency receives information that questions a holder’s continued eligibility under the United States Immigration and Nationality Act. Autonomous Headquarters Decisions: Ambassador Theriot noted that reviews often proceed without the prior knowledge or participation of the host country’s embassy.

Ambassador Theriot noted that reviews often proceed without the prior knowledge or participation of the host country’s embassy. Unknown Triggers: The Ambassador declined to disclose the nature of the information that flagged Justice Persaud’s status, the country or entity from which it originated, or the specific U.S. agency that initiated the inquiry.

Travel Blocked: The Miami Transit and Secondary Baggage Screening

Justice Persaud’s travel difficulties began over the weekend as he prepared to travel to Jamaica to attend the prestigious Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association (CMJA) Annual Conference:

Denied Boarding: Scheduled to transit through Miami International Airport, Justice Persaud was prevented from boarding his U.S.-bound flight at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) after airline representatives informed him that an electronic notification flagged his U.S. visa as being under administrative review.

Scheduled to transit through Miami International Airport, Justice Persaud was prevented from boarding his U.S.-bound flight at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) after airline representatives informed him that an electronic notification flagged his U.S. visa as being under administrative review. Alternative Routing: Barred from transiting American airspace, the High Court Judge secured an alternative direct regional itinerary, successfully traveling to Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday.

Barred from transiting American airspace, the High Court Judge secured an alternative direct regional itinerary, successfully traveling to Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday. Extensive Police Baggage Search: However, his eventual departure was marked by an additional, unexplained development. HGP Nightly News confirmed that more than an hour after completing check-in formalities for his alternative flight, Justice Persaud was summoned by security ranks and subjected to an extensive examination of his checked baggage by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

However, his eventual departure was marked by an additional, unexplained development. HGP Nightly News confirmed that more than an hour after completing check-in formalities for his alternative flight, Justice Persaud was summoned by security ranks and subjected to an extensive examination of his checked baggage by the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Cleared for Departure: Following the thorough baggage search, the jurist was allowed to board the aircraft and completed his journey to Jamaica. Authorities have provided no public explanation justifying the late baggage intervention or detailing whether it was linked to the U.S. travel alert.

Attorney General Rejects Allegations of Political Interference

As speculation mounted across legal and political circles regarding whether local political fallout influenced the U.S. decision, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, issued a statement rejecting claims of state involvement:

Zero Domestic Jurisdiction: Nandlall stated that neither the Government of Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, nor the Attorney General possesses authority over the sovereign visa policies and national security decisions of the United States.

Nandlall stated that neither the Government of Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, nor the Attorney General possesses authority over the sovereign visa policies and national security decisions of the United States. Separation of Powers: The Attorney General dismissed suggestions that the administration sought to penalize the High Court Judge, maintaining that diplomatic and consular adjudications remain the exclusive domain of Washington.

Justice Persaud has made no public comment regarding the review or the airport baggage examination. For the legal fraternity, the question remains: what specific intelligence or complaint prompted federal authorities in Washington to reconsider the senior judge’s U.S. visa eligibility?